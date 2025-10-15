Satellogic Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), a leader in sub-meter resolution Earth Observation (“EO”) data, announced today that it intends to offer and sell shares of its Class A common stock in an underwritten public offering. In connection with this offering, the Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30 day option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock, equal to up to 15% of the number of shares of Class A common stock sold in the offering. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the shares of Class A common stock in the offering are to be sold by the Company.

Cantor and Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, are acting as joint bookrunning managers of the offering.

The Company anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

The shares of Class A common stock are being offered by the Company pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-283719) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on March 31, 2025. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the shares of Class A common stock being offered has been filed with the SEC on October 15, 2025 and will be available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The public offering of Class A common stock is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the issuer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by e-mail at prospectus@cantor.com, or from Titan Partners Group LLC, Attention: Titan Partners Group LLC, a division of American Capital Partners, 4 World Trade Center, 49th Floor, New York, New York 10007, or by phone at (929) 833-1246 or by email at prospectus@titanpartnersgrp.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy Class A common stock, nor shall there be any sale of Class A common stock in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Any offer, solicitation or sale of Class A common stock will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is the first vertically integrated geospatial company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic is building a scalable, fully automated EO platform with the ability, when scaled, to remap the entire planet with an optimal balance of frequency and resolution at unprecedented unit economics, providing accessible and affordable solutions for our customers.

Satellogic’s mission is to democratize access to geospatial data through its information platform of high-resolution images to help solve the world’s most pressing problems including climate change, energy supply, and food security. Using its patented Earth imaging technology, Satellogic unlocks the power of EO to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at unparalleled value .

With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intends”, “may”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “potential”, “predict”, “project”, “should”, “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Satellogic’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Satellogic and include statements concerning Satellogic’s public offering, including the size and timing of the public offering, the granting of an option by the Company to the underwriters to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock from the Company and the proposed use of proceeds of the public offering. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Satellogic. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Satellogic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed or to be filed by Satellogic from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Satellogic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Satellogic can give no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

