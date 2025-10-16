FG Communities Completes Third Acquisition in Candler, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition in Candler, NC.

This community, which contains 51 homesites on over 8 acres, marks FG Communities’ third acquisition in Candler, NC, located just west of Asheville. The city’s downtown area, known for its art museums, shopping, and vibrant music scene, is only 10 miles from the community. The Blue Ridge Parkway, famous for hiking trails and scenic overlooks, can be reached in under a half hour.

Asheville and the surrounding region have experienced strong population growth in recent years, driving steady increases in real estate values. The Candler manufactured housing community offers our residents an affordable solution.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented, “We’re pleased to add another community in Candler, an area we expect will continue to experience strong long-term growth. Having multiple communities nearby also allows us to enhance operational efficiency across our portfolio.”

About FG Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 61 properties with over 2,500 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

