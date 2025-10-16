Quadient Wins IDC 2025 SaaS Award for Customer Satisfaction in Accounts Receivable

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, has been awarded the IDC 2025 SaaS Subscription Management Customer Satisfaction Award for Accounts Receivable. Based on IDC’s 2025 software-as-a-service (SaaS) Path Survey, Quadient ranked in the highest scoring group for vendors serving the accounts receivable (AR) application market.

Quadient believes this recognition highlights its continued commitment to helping finance teams work smarter and faster through human-centric automation. Quadient Accounts Receivable (AR) provides finance leaders with instant visibility into outstanding balances, overdue invoices, and collection statuses, all within a single, intuitive dashboard. By unifying credit, collections, and cash application processes in one view, the solution reduces manual effort and eliminates fragmented spreadsheets, transforming cashflow management into a clear, efficient, and actionable process.

“Finance is about clarity and confidence,” said Chris Hartigan, Chief Solution Officer, Digital at Quadient. “Quadient AR takes the stress out of managing receivables with an intuitive, award-winning interface that helps finance teams work faster, with fewer errors. The result is reduced DSO, stronger cash flow, and more time to focus on strategic priorities instead of chasing spreadsheets.”

Quadient AR also helps finance teams forecast cash flow with remarkable precision. Using built-in AI and machine learning, the platform analyzes payment history and customer behavior to predict when invoices will be paid, with customers observing accuracy rates of up to 94%. These predictive insights enable businesses of all sizes to understand their financial health, anticipate potential challenges before they disrupt operations, and make confident, data-driven decisions to protect and grow cashflow.

Among Quadient AR customers, a leader in healthcare staffing and the largest provider of locum tenens services in the United States, has shared: “Quadient’s AR reporting capabilities have been transformative. We can measure and monitor the information we need and the platform’s dashboards enable us to easily communicate updates to stakeholders. This enables them to make more strategic decisions that keep money coming in and processes operating quickly and accurately.”

The IDC SaaS Path Survey collects feedback from approximately 2,900 organizations worldwide, spanning small and mid-sized businesses to large enterprises, and measures customer satisfaction across more than 30 criteria. In this year’s study, more than half of respondents said they expect to increase SaaS AR spending within the next 12 months, reflecting growing demand for intelligent financial automation across company sizes and industries.

For more information on the Award, visit www.quadient.com/en/resources/quadient-idc-2025-saas-AR-customer-satisfaction-award.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit http://www.quadient.com/en/.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient

Global Press Relations Manager

+1 203-301-3673

jscolaro@quadient.com



Kiley Ribordy, Walker Sands

Senior PR Director

quadientpr@walkersands.com

Attachment