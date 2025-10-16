Atos Group awarded EcoVadis Platinum Medal for its commitment to sustainability for the 6th year in a row

Paris, France, October 16, 2025 – Atos Group, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, announces today it has once again been awarded the coveted EcoVadis Platinum Medal for its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) performance, with an improved score of 84 out of 100.

This recognition places Atos in the top 1% of companies assessed by EcoVadis in its industry (Computer programming, consultancy and related activities).

Since its founding in 2007, EcoVadis has grown into a globally trusted provider of business sustainability ratings with a network of more than 150,000 rated companies. EcoVadis evaluates across four categories: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Atos maintained strong performance across all categories, with the most significant improvement in the Ethics domain, where EcoVadis highlighted that Atos “demonstrates an advanced management system on ethics issues”.

This continued recognition reflects Atos’ unwavering commitment to responsible business practices and its strategic integration of sustainability across operations. The Platinum Medal, introduced by EcoVadis in 2020 to distinguish the highest-performing companies, replaced the Gold Medal as the top-tier recognition, which Atos had previously earned for eight years running before transitioning to Platinum status.

The EcoVadis assessment is a key benchmark in Atos’ broader ESG strategy, complementing other global ratings such as the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) and the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP). As Atos prepares for the next phase of sustainability reporting under Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), this recognition strengthens its position as a trusted partner in the digital sector.

“Atos Group is regularly recognized by its customers and analysts for the excellence of its technologies and services. Being equally recognized by a such a trusted partner as EcoVadis for our values, engagement and achievements in environmental and social responsibility is a pride shared by all our employees. We also thank our customers for their confidence and engagement with us on this path” said Marie de Scorbiac, Head of investors relations and corporate social responsibility, Atos Group.

For more details on Atos Group’s sustainability commitments, please refer to its 2024 Universal Registration Document.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 70,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion, operating in 67 countries under two brands — Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris, operates.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

