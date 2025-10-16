Supplement to the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting issued on 1 October 2025

On 1 October 2025, the notice of an extraordinary general meeting, to be held on 23 October 2025, was issued. The notice specifies that the proposal concerning the election of board members, including deputy chairmen, under item 1 of the agenda will be published subsequently.

In continuation thereof, it is announced that Niels Konstantin Jensen, David Mark Stanton and Janis Carol Kong will resign from the board of directors effective as of 23 October 2025.

The full proposal concerning item 1 of the agenda is set out below:

It is proposed that Anne Louise Eberhard, Birgit Otto, Anne Skovbro, Henrik Dam Kristensen and Michael Holm are elected as new members of the board of directors.

Further, it is proposed that Anne Louise Eberhard and current member of the board of directors, Lars Sandahl Sørensen, are elected as new deputy chairmen.

Lars Nørby Johansen will continue as chairman of the board of directors and is therefore not standing for re-election.

In accordance with paragraph 3.2.1 of the Danish Recommendations on Corporate Governance, Lars Nørby Johansen, Anne Louise Eberhard, Lars Sandahl Sørensen, Birgit Otto, Anne Skovbro, Henrik Dam Kristensen and Michael Holm are considered independent.

Backgrounds of the proposed candidates standing for election are attached as Appendix 1.

As a result of the publication of the proposal regarding agenda item 1 of the extraordinary general meeting, the proxy and postal voting form in the Shareholder Portal and on www.cph.dk under ”Investor > General Meeting” have been updated accordingly, and shareholders are encouraged to use the updated form.





COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S

P.O. Box 74

Lufthavnsboulevarden 6

DK-2770 Kastrup





Telephone: +45 32312800

E-mail: cphpresse@cph.dk

www.cph.dk

CVR no. 14 70 72 04

Attachment