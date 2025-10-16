Fiverr Survey Debunks Gig Economy Myths: Freelancers Lead With Discipline, Flexibility, and AI

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Debunking gig economy myths about chaotic schedules and competing for outlets in noisy coffee shops, freelancers are pioneering structured careers while gaining control over when and where work happens, according to a new Fiverr International, Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) survey released for International Freelancer Day.

The annual survey of 3,500 freelancers on Fiverr shows they are continuing to innovate the future of work and lead the way in AI adoption. While 50% prioritize flex work locations and 48% value their own hours, freelancers maintain disciplined work habits. 81% work from dedicated home offices, and that same drive for control shows up in how they approach AI. 76% percent use AI tools and 64% report increased productivity, with 40% teaching themselves without formal training. The generational split is also revealing: only 15% of Gen Z freelancers see competition with AI tools as one of their main challenges, compared to 37% of older freelancers.

But when freelancers do choose to work elsewhere, they go big. 32% of freelancers said yes, they identify as anywhere workers — working from at least two different locations throughout the year — and 23% said they plan to within the next year. Fiverr asked its freelancers, “What’s the most unusual place you've worked?” Standout responses included a treehouse, a tuk-tuk, a lavender field, and inside a pyramid in Egypt, proving that having a home office doesn't mean being limited to it.

“International Freelancer Day recognizes the talented and hard-working freelance community,” says Michelle Baltrusitis, Director of Community at Fiverr. “This year, we’re proud to celebrate the pioneering nature of freelancing professionals who continue to think outside the box, challenge the norm, and redefine employment on a global scale.”

Fiverr is launching four new initiatives as part of International Freelancer Day to strengthen freelancer connections worldwide:

Times Square Billboard Ad Contest: Fiverr is giving the stage to the people redefining work itself. Starting today, freelancers can enter for a chance to be featured on one of the world’s most iconic screens - a Times Square billboard (W 46th St. and Broadway). Symbolizing how independent professionals are shaping the future of work, this special tribute celebrates and elevates their work on a global stage. Six winners will be featured in Times Square on October 30. To enter, visit Fiverr’s Instagram .

"Our new Community Rewards Store and Freelancer Tuesdays reflect how deeply we’re invested in the success of our freelancers,” Baltrusitis said. “These initiatives create more ways for them to connect, grow, and feel supported."

Started by Fiverr in 2022 , International Freelancer Day, is celebrated annually on the third Thursday of October, spotlighting freelancers around the world and their impact on the global economy.

