RentRedi Unveils First Ever Money-Back Guarantee, Raising the Bar for Landlord Confidence

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentRedi , the premier rental management software for smart real estate investors, today announced a bold new initiative: its new Money-Back Guarantee. The program underscores RentRedi’s confidence in delivering the most trusted, landlord-friendly platform on the market, that is designed to simplify every part of property management. This is more than a guarantee — it’s a statement: RentRedi stands behind its product 100%.

This announcement marks a major step forward for the rental industry, helping independent landlords who are on the fence about adopting new technology. RentRedi’s guarantee removes that hesitation, giving landlords a chance to try before they buy, providing an open invitation to explore, test, and trust a platform built to make renting smoother, smarter, and more rewarding for everyone involved.

“We’ve always believed in giving landlords the smartest tools to run their business,” said RentRedi Co-Founder and CEO Ryan Barone. “This guarantee shows just how confident we are that once they try RentRedi, they’ll never want to use anything else.”

Landlord-Friendly Features That Save Time and Grow Returns

RentRedi is helping savvy landlords turn property ownership into a streamlined business that runs efficiently and profitably. Once subscribed, landlords can experience full paid experience (a rarity in the industry), with access to every feature the platform offers through a single dashboard, including:

Automated Rent Collection – stop chasing payments and get paid on time

– stop chasing payments and get paid on time Maintenance Management – handle repair requests, communicate with tenants, and coordinate vendors in one place

– handle repair requests, communicate with tenants, and coordinate vendors in one place Tenant Screening – verify income and assets, plus run background, credit, and eviction reports in seconds

– verify income and assets, plus run background, credit, and eviction reports in seconds Accounting & Expense Tracking – understand finances with clear, organized insights

– understand finances with clear, organized insights Mobile App for Landlords – manage rentals from anywhere

24/7 Support – phone support and 24/7 access to support team through in-app chat for both landlords and their tenants

Unlimited properties – scale at no cost with a flat low-cost model that allows you to add as many properties as you need while keeping the same low price





While RentRedi is earning their trust, landlords can get comfortable and confident using the software, discovering how it helps them succeed as property owners and investors. There are no contracts or hidden fees. If after the first 30 days the experience doesn’t meet expectations, RentRedi will issue a full refund, plain and simple.

A Modern, Convenient Experience That Keeps Tenants Engaged



Built to simplify both sides of the rental process, RentRedi is making renting smoother and more rewarding for renters too. Through the RentRedi Tenant Portal, tenants of these smart landlords can:

Pay and schedule rent payments (including autopay) from any device

Submit maintenance requests 24/7 with real-time progress tracking

Set up renters insurance to comply with lease terms

Report on-time rent payments to establish credit and boost scores

Happy RentRedi tenants are staying longer and paying rent on time , meaning fewer turnovers, steadier income, and stronger relationships.

Empowering Landlords to Grow with Confidence

RentRedi has pioneered a flat-pricing model that supports unlimited tenants and teammates for the same low price. Real estate investors can add properties as they grow without incurring additional costs. This model sets RentRedi apart from other platforms that charge per property or per unit, giving intelligent investors more control, less overhead, and more time spent building their rental business.

The Money-Back Guarantee reflects RentRedi’s mission to empower landlords through transparency, partnership, and smarter technology. It’s more than a refund policy; it’s a reflection of RentRedi’s belief that when landlords have the right tools, they achieve better outcomes, happier tenants, and long-term financial success.

“This guarantee simply gives savvy landlords the freedom to see that difference for themselves. No pressure, no risk, just proof that managing rentals can be smarter and more simple,” added Barone.

Experience Why Landlords Love RentRedi

Landlords nationwide are consistently rating RentRedi five stars for its reliability, intuitive design, and customer-first approach. This feedback has helped the platform earn top industry honors from G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice.

In one of the many 5-star ratings verified by G2, a customer named Caleb raved about RentRedi’s “simplicity of the interface and the powerful tools which allow me to focus more on growing our property management business and less on little ticky tacky things like collecting rent.”

Another 5-star reviewer wrote: “I like having rental income automated; I spend a lot less time chasing renters who are late.” And yet another expressed that RentRedi "has simplified several time-consuming tasks as well as the tenant selection process which has been very smooth."

Furthermore, a customer named Carrie detailed choosing RentRedi a “first rental property and venture into property management” because it does “everything in one place.” The 5-star Capterra review reads, “Small business landlords, look no further!”

This kind of customer satisfaction inspires confidence that RentRedi is exceeding expectations, while providing valuable assurances that the company is a trusted partner helping landlords manage smarter, faster, and with confidence.

About RentRedi

RentRedi is the leading comprehensive, data-powered rental management software for smart landlords and investors. It helps landlords and their tenants rent smarter by providing all the tools and intelligence needed to optimize portfolios, boost retention, reduce turnover, and improve the lives of everyone in the rental process. By combining real-time data, user behavior insights, and customer feedback with a modern, intuitive interface, RentRedi delivers solutions that help savvy real estate investors increase revenue, reduce risk, save time, minimize friction, and improve relationships. For landlords, the all-in-one web and mobile app streamlines rent collection, listings, tenant screening, lease signing, maintenance coordination, accounting, and more. For their tenants, it includes online rent payment, auto-pay, credit building and boosting, 24/7 maintenance requests, along with other services.