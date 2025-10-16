ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces NEW DAY Clinical Trial Results to be Presented in Late-Breaking Oral Presentation at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2025 Meeting

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that results from the NEW DAY clinical trial of ILUVIEN® (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), 0.19 mg (ILUVIEN) for use in appropriate patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) will be presented in a late-breaking oral presentation during Retina Subspecialty Day 2025, being held October 17-18, 2025 at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2025 Meeting. The results from the NEW DAY trial have been previously reported.

“We are excited that these results will be presented in a late-breaking oral presentation at AAO 2025, which is the largest meeting of ophthalmologists in the U.S.,” stated Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer of ANI. “AAO represents a meaningful opportunity to engage on these results with the eye care community.”

The oral presentation, titled “A Randomized, Active-Controlled Trial of Fluocinolone Acetonide 0.19mg Intravitreal Implant for Diabetic Macular Edema: The NEW DAY Study,” will be presented by Victor H. Gonzalez, MD, founder of the Gulf Coast Eye Institute in Rio Grande Valley region of Texas. The presentation will be part of Section IX: Late Breaking Developments, Part 1 of Retina Subspecialty Day 2025 on Friday, October 17, with Dr. Gonzalez’s presentation scheduled to take place at 4:39 pm ET.

The NEW DAY results were first reported earlier this year, with several presentations at medical meetings already completed. Additional analyses of the NEW DAY results are planned to be presented at upcoming medical meetings this year:

ASRS: First presented by Michael A. Singer, MD, at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual Scientific Meeting

EURETINA: Presented by Charles Wykoff, MD, at the EURETINA Innovation Spotlight (EIS) 2025 Meeting

AAO: Scheduled to be presented by Dr. Gonzalez, during Retina Subspecialty Day 2025 at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2025 Meeting

FLORetina: Scheduled to be presented by Christopher Riemann, MD, at the FLORetina International Congress on OCT and OCT Angiography in Rome (ICOOR) 2025 Meeting





INDICATION

ILUVIEN is a corticosteroid indicated for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME) in patients who have been previously treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a clinically significant rise in intraocular pressure.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

ILUVIEN is contraindicated in patients with active or suspected ocular or periocular infections including most viral disease of the cornea and conjunctiva including active epithelial herpes simplex keratitis (dendritic keratitis), vaccinia, varicella, mycobacterial infections and fungal diseases.

ILUVIEN is contraindicated in patients with glaucoma who have cup to disc ratios of greater than 0.8.

ILUVIEN is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to any components of this product.





WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Intravitreal Injection-related Effects: Intravitreal injections, including those with ILUVIEN, have been associated with endophthalmitis, eye inflammation, increased or decreased intraocular pressure, and choroidal or retinal detachments. Patients should be monitored following the intravitreal injection. Patients may experience temporary blurred vision after injection of the implant.

Intravitreal injections, including those with ILUVIEN, have been associated with endophthalmitis, eye inflammation, increased or decreased intraocular pressure, and choroidal or retinal detachments. Patients should be monitored following the intravitreal injection. Patients may experience temporary blurred vision after injection of the implant. Intraocular Pressure (IOP) Increase: Prolonged use of corticosteroids may result in the development of glaucoma with damage to the optic nerve, defects in visual acuity and fields of vision. Steroids should be used with caution in the presence of glaucoma. Intraocular pressure should be routinely monitored during the course of the treatment.

Prolonged use of corticosteroids may result in the development of glaucoma with damage to the optic nerve, defects in visual acuity and fields of vision. Steroids should be used with caution in the presence of glaucoma. Intraocular pressure should be routinely monitored during the course of the treatment. Cataracts: The use of corticosteroids may result in posterior subcapsular cataract formation.

The use of corticosteroids may result in posterior subcapsular cataract formation. Delayed Corneal Wound Healing: The use of corticosteroids after cataract surgery may delay healing and increase the incidence of bleb formation.

The use of corticosteroids after cataract surgery may delay healing and increase the incidence of bleb formation. Corneal and Scleral Melting: Various ocular diseases and long-term use of topical corticosteroids have been known to cause corneal and scleral thinning. Use of ophthalmic corticosteroids in the presence of thin corneal or scleral tissue may lead to perforation of the globe.

Various ocular diseases and long-term use of topical corticosteroids have been known to cause corneal and scleral thinning. Use of ophthalmic corticosteroids in the presence of thin corneal or scleral tissue may lead to perforation of the globe. Bacterial Infections: Prolonged use of corticosteroids may suppress the host response and thus increase the hazard of secondary ocular infections. Acute purulent or parasitic infections of the eye may be masked or activity enhanced by the presence of corticosteroid medication. If signs and symptoms fail to improve after 2 days, the patient should be reevaluated.

Prolonged use of corticosteroids may suppress the host response and thus increase the hazard of secondary ocular infections. Acute purulent or parasitic infections of the eye may be masked or activity enhanced by the presence of corticosteroid medication. If signs and symptoms fail to improve after 2 days, the patient should be reevaluated. Viral Infections: Use of ocular corticosteroids may prolong the course and may exacerbate the severity of many viral infections of the eye (including herpes simplex). Employment of a corticosteroid medication in the treatment of patients with a history of herpes simplex requires great caution; frequent slit lamp microscopy is recommended.

Use of ocular corticosteroids may prolong the course and may exacerbate the severity of many viral infections of the eye (including herpes simplex). Employment of a corticosteroid medication in the treatment of patients with a history of herpes simplex requires great caution; frequent slit lamp microscopy is recommended. Fungal Infections: Fungal infections of the cornea are particularly prone to develop coincidentally with long-term local corticosteroid application. Fungus invasion should be suspected in any persistent corneal ulceration where a corticosteroid has been used or is in use. Fungal cultures should be taken when appropriate.

Fungal infections of the cornea are particularly prone to develop coincidentally with long-term local corticosteroid application. Fungus invasion should be suspected in any persistent corneal ulceration where a corticosteroid has been used or is in use. Fungal cultures should be taken when appropriate. Risk of Implant Migration: Patients in whom the posterior capsule of the lens is absent or has a tear are at risk of implant migration into the anterior chamber.





ADVERSE REACTIONS

Diabetic Macular Edema

Ocular adverse reactions reported by greater than or equal to 1% of patients in the two combined 3-year clinical trials following injection of ILUVIEN for diabetic macular edema include: cataract (82%), myodesopsia (21%), eye pain (15%), conjunctival hemorrhage (13%), posterior capsule opacification (9%), eye irritation (8%), vitreous detachment (7%), conjunctivitis (4%), corneal oedema (4%), foreign body sensation in eyes (3%), eye pruritus (3%), ocular hyperaemia (3%), optic atrophy (2%), ocular discomfort (2%), photophobia (2%), retinal exudates (2%), anterior chamber cell (2%), and eye discharge (2%). Non-ocular adverse reactions reported by greater than or equal to 5% of patients include: anemia (11%), headache (9%), renal failure (9%), and pneumonia (7%)

Increased Intraocular Pressure: IOP elevation greater than or equal to 10 mm Hg from baseline at any visit was seen in 34% of ILUVIEN patients versus 10% of sham patients. IOP elevation greater than or equal to 30 mm Hg was seen in 20% of ILUVIEN patients versus 4% of sham patients. 38% of the patients who received ILUVIEN were subsequently treated with IOP-lowering medications during the study versus 14% of sham patients. 5% of the patients who received ILUVIEN needed surgical intervention for elevated IOP versus 1% of sham patients

Cataracts and Cataract Surgery: The incidence of cataract development in patients who had a phakic study eye was higher in the ILUVIEN group (82%) compared with sham (50%). The median time of cataract being reported as an adverse event was approximately 12 months in the ILUVIEN group and 19 months in the sham group. Among these patients, 80% of ILUVIEN subjects versus 27% of sham-controlled subjects underwent cataract surgery, generally within the first 18 months (median month 15 for both ILUVIEN group and for sham) of the studies.

Please see full Prescribing Information .

