MNA Ventures Accelerates Strategic Expansion with New Ventures

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MNA Ventures continues its expansion strategy with the simultaneous launch of major strategic initiatives, strengthening its ecosystem through newly incorporated companies and significant operational developments across the UAE market.

Strategic Growth Through New Business Ventures

The venture holdings company has launched two key business verticals and is preparing a third as part of its diversification strategy:

OTC & Partners - A law firm that provides a full suite of corporate and regulatory advisory services and is well positioned to support the UAE's flourishing business community with specialist legal expertise tailored to the jurisdiction's evolving regulatory landscape. Serving domestic and international clients across a broad range of sectors, from innovative digital asset ventures to established multinationals, OTC & Partners combines pragmatic, commercially focused advice with a strong commitment to efficient, sustainable and long-term client outcomes.

OTC Hub - A specialized business hub focusing on business and community engagement initiatives. Business Hub provides flexible workspace solutions, professional meeting facilities, and a collaborative environment that enables businesses to connect, grow, and thrive. The venture creates a dynamic ecosystem where companies can access resources, forge partnerships, and benefit from a community-driven approach to business development.

Pizza Gonzales Franchise Concept - MNA Ventures is preparing to introduce this renowned German-origin culinary brand to the UAE market. The venture features an innovative cloud kitchen model optimized for delivery operations, bringing authentic European flavors to local consumers through a modern, technology-enabled fulfillment system that showcases operational efficiency and lifestyle integration.



MNA team and management



Operational Expansion in Dubai

MNA Ventures has established new office space in Dubai to support its growing operations. The facility will house multiple ventures, allowing for better coordination across business lines while fostering an environment where partnerships and client relationships can develop. This operational development serves as a preparatory step toward the company's vision for the future MNA Hub Tower, a planned flagship facility designed to serve as a comprehensive business ecosystem.

Executive Vision and Regional Expansion

"Our strategic initiatives reflect our commitment to fostering innovation and growth within the UAE's vibrant business landscape," said Mostafa Nasser Al Rashed, Executive Director of MNA Ventures.

The developments support MNA Ventures' broader expansion vision, with active plans to extend operations across key markets in Europe, Asia, and the wider Middle East region. This international growth strategy positions the company as a bridge between UAE businesses and global opportunities.

About MNA Ventures

MNA Ventures is a UAE-based conglomerate focused on strategic growth and diversification across multiple business sectors. The company serves as a catalyst for innovation and partnership in the regional business ecosystem, with a commitment to establishing trusted relationships with businesses throughout the UAE and internationally.

Contact Person: Ilir Valon Kevin Halimi

Email Address: ih@mna-ventures.com

Website: https://mna-ventures.com/

Disclaimer: This content is provided by sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All business and investment activities involve risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to perform their own due diligence and consult with a qualified advisor before making any financial decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fc28f31-bf4c-4770-bcb0-2cc5914371dd