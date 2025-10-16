IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Sandy McVey, CEO of West Vault Mining Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The MiningNewsWire Podcast features revealing sit-downs with executives who are shaping the future of the global mining industry. The latest episode features Sandy McVey, CEO and COO of West Vault Mining Inc. (TSX.V: WVM) (OTCQX: WVMDF), a development-stage gold company focused on maximizing shareholder value through a low-risk, cash-conservative strategy.

To begin the interview, McVey outlined West Vault Mining’s mission and how it stands apart from other junior miners in the sector.

“The overall mission and vision are very much focused on safe shareholder investment. We look after our shareholders; that is the primary objective, taking a leaf out of Warren Buffett’s famous saying, ‘do not lose shareholder money,’” he explained. “There are many junior gold mining companies here in Vancouver. It’s a great business to be in, but it is speculative and risky… We differentiate in that we are much lower on any risk profile.

“We are very risk averse. We believe we’ve got a very fine project. It’s permitted, and it’s in the best, safest jurisdiction in the world. It has very robust economics, and it’s simple… Our chairman believes and has reason to believe, given the recent rising gold, that we are in a secular bull gold market that has been going on for a number of years and will likely continue for a number of years. We bought this project when gold was about $1,100. We’re knocking on the door of $4,000 gold. It’s foreseeable sometime in the near future.

“How do you capitalize on that? One of the best ways is owning gold. Owning gold is risk free, except that when you own gold in a gold-backed ETF, there are quite significant annual holding costs. We have gold. It’s in the ground. It’s very accessible. Somebody could go ahead and mine it. We could… But I see the sense in not building it, because the gold is there — it’s high-quality gold in the ground at a lower holding cost, given our very efficient use of capital… It’s actually cheaper to hold gold in the ground in Hasbrouck than in a gold-backed ETF on an annual basis.”

Join IBN’s Carmel Fisher and Sandy McVey, CEO and COO of West Vault Mining, for a conversation on de-risking development, gold market dynamics, and long-term value creation.

To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit https://podcast.miningnewswire.com

About West Vault Mining Inc.

West Vault is committed to maximizing shareholder value through its low-risk gold-in-ground strategy, which involves acquiring, advancing, holding, and selling high-quality development gold projects in the best jurisdictions.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.WestVaultMining.com

