Viasat Demonstrates First Satellite SMS Messages on Android Smartphone in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, has completed an-in-country first-of-its-kind direct-to-device (D2D) demonstration in Mexico – featuring native Short Message Service (SMS) messages on the Android smartphone.

The demonstration showcased smartphones sending and receiving messages over Viasat’s I-4 F3 satellite using 3GPP Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) standards. In a country-first, native SMS messages were shared across two mass market Android smartphones, with one connected via satellite and the other to a traditional cellular network. Viasat also showcased satellite connectivity, including SMS and push-to-talk (PTT) capabilities, using the HMD Offgrid, a companion device.

All messages were sent and received using Viasat's highly reliable, global, L-band satellite capabilities, enabled by 3GPP standards-based NTN RAN and CORE infrastructure from Skylo, a Viasat ecosystem partner.

D2D is an emerging technology which allows everyday devices like mobile phones to connect to satellites without the need for dedicated satellite hardware. The technology follows new global mobile 3GPP release 17 standards, which are being adopted by satellite operators, mobile network operators, handset and chipset manufacturers.

The demos showcase satellite to cell phone connectivity feasibility within the country. Viasat’s approach of using already licensed and dedicated satellite spectrum can enable it to work with mobile network operators to provide services in the future without sacrificing or interfering with terrestrial networks. Viasat has already completed successful D2D demonstrations in India, the Middle East, Brazil, and Hawaii.

Hector Rivero, General Manager, Viasat Mexico, said: “Expanding our D2D innovation to Mexico demonstrates the potential it holds for the entire region. This technology has the ability to bridge the connectivity gap in areas where traditional services are unreliable or non-existent, opening up possibilities for millions of individuals and devices to connect through satellite. We are confident that this will have significant advantages for consumers and various industries worldwide, and we are thrilled to collaborate with our partners to bring it to fruition. Through this, we remain dedicated to our mission of connecting the unconnected.”

Viasat also plays a key role in advancing open architecture standards-based D2D connectivity as a founding member of the Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA), a nonprofit organization that brings together a wide range of industry players to promote mobile satellite connectivity.

Last month, Viasat also announced it is working with Space42, the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company, to form Equatys, a jointly held entity, to enable global D2D services and evolving existing and planned Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) to a 5G network environment.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people’s lives anywhere they are - on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Threads, and YouTube.

Copyright © 2025 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat Signal are registered trademarks in the U.S. and in other countries of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Viasat, Inc. Contacts

Richard Jones – External Communications, Viasat Enterprise, Richard.jones@viasat.com

Lisa Curran/Peter Lopez, Investor Relations, IR@viasat.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements that refer to the availability, features, benefits, uses and performance of direct-to-device technology, including the solution offered by Viasat. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; our ability to successfully develop, introduce and sell new technologies, products and services; future technological dependencies required to realize D2D platforms; technological enhancements required to provide direct-to-device and direct-to-handset solutions including technology provided by OEMs, MNOs, chipset manufacturers and other members of the ecosystem; the effect of adverse regulatory changes (including changes affecting spectrum availability or permitted uses) on our ability to sell or deploy our products and services; changes in the way others use spectrum; our inability to access additional spectrum, use spectrum for additional purposes, and/or operate satellites at additional orbital locations; competing uses of the same spectrum or orbital locations that we utilize or seek to utilize; and other factors affecting the connectivity sector, generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in our SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.