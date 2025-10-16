Workhorse Shareholders: Vote Today FOR Compelling Combination with Motiv

Workhorse Provides Shareholders Information on Why They Should Vote FOR ALL of the Proposals in Connection with the Upcoming Annual Meeting

CINCINNATI, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today reminded Workhorse shareholders to vote FOR the previously announced transaction with Motiv Electric Trucks (“Motiv”) and FOR all other proposals in connection with Workhorse’s upcoming 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on November 12, 2025. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 18, 2025, will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

Workhorse mailed the following letter to shareholders:

Dear Workhorse Shareholders,

We are reaching out to remind you to VOTE TODAY FOR ALL PROPOSALS in connection with Workhorse’s upcoming Annual Meeting on November 12, 2025.

Workhorse and Motiv are combining in an all-stock transaction that will create a leading North American medium-duty electric truck OEM. To ensure that shareholders are appropriately informed about the various proposals to be voted on at the Annual Meeting, the voting process itself, and the benefits of voting for all of the proposals, we have answered your most frequently asked questions:

1. Why should I vote for the Workhorse – Motiv merger?

Our combination with Motiv will provide Workhorse shareholders the opportunity to participate in the potential upside of a leader in the medium-duty EV commercial vehicle market, with a significant ownership stake in the combined company.

The only way for our shareholders to participate in this potential upside and benefit from long-term growth and value creation is by getting out today and voting FOR the Workhorse-Motiv transaction, as well as the other proposals up for a vote at the Annual Meeting.





2. What proposals do I need to vote on at the Workhorse Annual Meeting? Do I need to vote on all of them?



There are nine proposals up for a vote at the Workhorse Annual Meeting.

In order for us to complete the transaction with Motiv, and for our shareholders to participate in the potential upside of the combined company, we need Workhorse shareholders to approve all nine of the proposals in connection with the Meeting.

of the proposals in connection with the Meeting. We therefore encourage you to vote FOR all of the proposals in connection with the meeting as soon as possible.





3. What if the Workhorse merger doesn’t go through?

If Workhorse shareholders do not vote for the merger proposals, the transaction will not close, and Workhorse will have to continue as an independent company.

We will not get access to the financial resources the transaction would provide, and Workhorse shareholders would not have the opportunity to participate in the potential upside of the combined company.

If Workhorse continues as an independent company, we will likely continue to face liquidity issues and may need to pursue a restructuring, in which shareholders’ equity would likely recover very little or no value.

The Workhorse Board of Directors looked at all other viable paths forward and thoroughly explored several alternatives for Workhorse and our shareholders.

We believe our future with Motiv is the best option for our Company and your investment.





4. Why is Workhorse doing a reverse stock split? Can I vote for the transaction and not the reverse stock split?

Because the merger involves a change of control of Workhorse, Workhorse will be treated as a new applicant for Nasdaq listing and must meet Nasdaq’s initial listing standards. Those standards include a minimum price threshold. As a result, a reverse stock split will likely be necessary to enable Workhorse to complete its transaction with Motiv.

We encourage shareholders to get their votes in FOR the reverse stock split and all of the other proposals in connection with the meeting.





5. How do I vote for the Workhorse-Motiv transaction?



You can vote for all nine proposals by: Attending the Workhorse Annual Meeting virtually on November 12, 2025. Voting online before the meeting at www.proxyvote.com. Voting online during the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WKHS2025. Completing, signing, dating, and returning a proxy card to the mailing address provided.

If you are a beneficial owner of shares of Workhorse Common Stock, please refer to the vote instruction form provided by your broker, bank, or nominee.





6. I recently sold my shares but received a proxy card. Can I still vote at the Annual Meeting?





If you held shares as of the record date of September 18, 2025 but have sold your shares following that date, you are still eligible to vote at the 2025 Annual Meeting.

We encourage all eligible voters to vote FOR all proposals.





7. What is the deadline for getting my vote in for the Workhorse Annual Meeting?





Votes must be received at the Workhorse Annual Meeting or in advance of the Meeting, which is scheduled for November 12, 2025.

It is imperative that Workhorse shareholders approve all nine proposals to ensure that Workhorse can complete the transaction with Motiv.





To capture our long-term growth opportunities, we need your VOTE FOR ALL PROPOSALS at the Annual Meeting. Every vote counts!

Thank you for your continued support of Workhorse.

Your vote is very important. It does not matter how many shares you own. Our Annual Meeting is scheduled for November 12, 2025.

Vote today by proxy card, online or by phone. For more information and additional materials visit www.votewkhs.com.

