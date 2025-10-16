House of Doge, with Merger Partner Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH) Appoints Matt Swann as Chief Digital Officer

Former CTO and CIO of Booking.com & Citi to Drive Global Expansion Across Payments, Tokenization, and Fan Ownership

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Doge Inc. (the “Company”), the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, together with merger partner Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH), today announced the appointment of Matt Swann as Chief Digital Officer (CDO). Following the Company’s completion of the pending merger with Brag House, Mr. Swann is expected to play a pivotal role as Chief Digital Officer for the combined company, driving digital-asset infrastructure and fan ownership initiatives across all verticals. Swann, a globally recognized technology leader with executive experience at Amazon, Booking.com, StubHub, and Nubank, will lead House of Doge’s digital transformation as it scales its initiatives across payments, tokenization, and real-world asset (RWA) markets.

Swann brings a deep background in building and transforming digital ecosystems across fintech, e-commerce, and blockchain innovation. He has served as a CTO, Board Member, and Technical Advisor to some of the world’s most dynamic technology companies, guiding the modernization of products, platforms, and payments at scale. He currently serves on the Board of Thredd Payments, where he chairs the Technology Committee, advancing next-generation digital payments infrastructure. Additionally, he is a member of the Board of Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. / IP Strategy(NASDAQ:IP), where he leads the Cryptocurrency Committee in partnership with Story Foundation to integrate blockchain solutions within consumer markets. His combined experience at the intersection of fintech, payments, and crypto innovation aligns directly with House of Doge’s mission to build a scalable and institutionally integrated Dogecoin ecosystem.

Swann joins House of Doge during a pivotal phase in its evolution following its announced merger with Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH) - a transaction that will mark Dogecoin’s transition from a community-powered movement into an institutional-grade ecosystem supporting payment processing, tokenization, licensing, and yield-driven products.

Driving Digital Transformation Across Core Verticals

As CDO, Swann will oversee the development and integration of next-generation digital capabilities that extend Dogecoin’s reach across global financial and consumer networks. His leadership will focus on several key verticals:

Payments Infrastructure & Crypto Exchange Integration – Establishing advanced payment rails that connect merchants, exchanges, and consumers through seamless Dogecoin-enabled transactions, settlement systems, and cross-border capabilities.





Sports & Entertainment – Unlocking new models for fan ownership and engagement.





Real-World Asset Tokenization (RWA) – Transforming real estate, commodities, and other high-value cultural assets into tradable digital markets, expanding the utility of Dogecoin beyond traditional finance.





“We are Builders of the Dogecoin Economy,” said Swann. “Our focus is community utility at an institutional scale and tokenization that unlocks real markets, keeping real-world assets in motion under a clear, usable model of cultural finance. The invitation is open to partners and creators who want to build with us. Give people a coin they can use. Give institutions rails. Let the market do the rest.”

“Matt’s leadership at the intersection of technology and finance will be instrumental as House of Doge builds scalable digital infrastructure for Dogecoin,” said Marco Margiotta, CEO of House of Doge. “His unmatched track record in scaling global fintech and payments platforms positions him perfectly to accelerate our mission—changing how people pay, how fans own, and how Dogecoin powers the world economy.”

“Fan engagement and creating meaningful digital experiences have always been at the heart of Brag House,” said Lavell Juan Malloy II, chairman and CEO of Brag House Holdings Inc. “Our merger with House of Doge takes that mission a step further, transforming fans from participants into owners. Matt’s expertise in building large-scale digital and payment ecosystems reinforces this vision and accelerates our plan to create a next-generation fan economy across entertainment, gaming, and real-world assets.”

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin ($DOGE) as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the necessary infrastructure to integrate Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. From payments and financial products to real-world asset tokenization and cultural partnerships, House of Doge is leading the next era of crypto utility, where Dogecoin goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.

About Brag House Holdings, Inc.

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. For more information, visit www.braghouse.com.

Media Contacts

Brag House Holdings

Fatema Bhabrawala

Director of Media Relations

fbhabrawala@allianceadvisors.com

House of Doge

Angela Gorman

Communications Director

Email: angela@houseofdoge.com

Tel: (917) 348-0083

Investor Relations Contact

Brag House Holdings

Adele Carey

VP, Investor Relations

ir@thebraghouse.com

Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" that involve risks and uncertainties relating, but not limited, to House of Doge’s and Brag House’s current expectations, intentions, plans, and beliefs. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "goal", "plan", "target", "intend", "estimate", "could", "should", "may" and "will" or the negative of these terms or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include, without limitation: Dogecoin’s transition into an institutional-grade ecosystem, the expected closing of the merger between House of Doge and Brag House, which is still subject to various closing conditions, House of Doge’s plans for building digital and payments infrastructure for Dogecoin, crypto exchange integration, sports and entertainment, and RWA. These forward-looking statements are based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

Readers should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of Brag House’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. House of Doge and Brag House undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.