Golden Triangle Ventures Begins $10 Million Restructuring to Eliminate Convertible Debt, Retire 1.4 Billion Shares, Reduce Authorized Shares, and Establish Corporate Buyback Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC: GTVH) today announced that it has begun executing a comprehensive restructuring plan to eliminate all remaining convertible debt, retire 1.4 billion shares, reduce authorized shares, and introduce a structured buyback program that directly ties company performance to shareholder value.

From the first day of new leadership, Golden Triangle Ventures secured a commitment from its primary noteholder to halt all conversions and selling activity, providing the stability needed to rebuild. That agreement laid the foundation for a long-term plan that now removes more than $10 million in combined debt and equity overhang from the company’s capitalization table.

The restructuring includes a clawback of approximately two billion shares previously issued through legacy debt conversions. Through a definitive agreement with the company’s noteholder, 680 million shares will be issued as part of a final settlement to retire roughly $7 million in convertible debt, with 1.4 billion shares being retired and permanently removed from the company’s capitalization table.

“We’ve been working toward this since day one,” said Leal. “The first call I made was to our noteholder — not to argue, but to align. They agreed to freeze conversions and sales so we could rebuild the company the right way. That trust led to this outcome. Over the past seven weeks, GTVH has seen more than a 2,000% increase in market performance — a reflection of the confidence investors are beginning to place in our vision. We were able to show them the future of GTVH, and now the process is fully underway. The cleanup is happening in real time.”

Leal also acknowledged the professionalism shown throughout the negotiation process. “Both our existing and previous noteholders sat at the table, heard our plan, and were complete gentlemen on holding their word through every step of this two-month process. Every conversation centered on doing what was best for the company and its shareholders. That level of integrity and willingness, along with our hard work and results, made this possible.”

The company confirmed it is reducing its authorized share count to seven billion to start, reinforcing capital discipline as it begins the next phase — the preferred equity cleanup.

“This isn’t just about retiring debt,” Leal said. “It’s about rebuilding the foundation of trust between a public company and its shareholders. Reducing authorized shares to seven billion and addressing our preferred equity structure are steps toward clarity, stability, and lasting value.”

Golden Triangle Ventures has also established a corporate E*TRADE account that allows the company to actively participate in the open market. Under this program, 10 percent of all sales across subsidiaries — including GoldenEra Development, GoFast Sports, Deep South Electrical Contractors, and the company’s future Manufacturing & Logistics Division — will be allocated to purchase GTVH common shares in the open market on a recurring basis, at a future date to be announced.

“The corporate E*TRADE account ensures that as our businesses grow, every shareholder benefits,” said Leal. “It’s a structure built on alignment — ownership, accountability, and performance.”

“The cleanup is in motion. The foundation is set. We are now in full execution. We expect this to be completed within the next two weeks. This marks the official beginning of the next era of Golden Triangle Ventures — The Golden Era — built on results, ownership, and accountability.”

With the completion of this process, Golden Triangle Ventures will officially mark the end of all toxic convertible debt within the company. This achievement represents a clean balance sheet, a stabilized structure, and a disciplined financial foundation built for long-term growth.

Letter from the CEO

To Our Shareholders and Supporters,

When I accepted the role to lead Golden Triangle Ventures, I did so with a promise — to bring transparency, discipline, and real business fundamentals back to the forefront of this company. The work over the past months has been difficult, but necessary. We faced legacy issues, complex debt, and years of misaligned priorities. Today, we close that chapter.

By eliminating every trace of toxic convertible debt and retiring 1.4 billion shares, we are doing more than cleaning up a balance sheet — we are restoring credibility, integrity, and control. The actions we’ve taken were not theoretical. They were deliberate, structured, and executed in real time — with a clear goal: to protect and strengthen shareholder value.

To our noteholders, partners, and investors — thank you for believing in this plan and working with us, not against us. To our shareholders — this milestone is for you. You’ve stayed through the noise, the uncertainty, and the rebuilding. I can now say with confidence: the foundation is solid, and the road ahead is ours to build.

The Golden Era isn’t a slogan — it’s a standard. It’s about performance over promises, results over rhetoric, and leadership through action.

We are in full execution. The cleanup is nearly complete. The next two weeks will finalize the last step of this process — and from there, we build the future together.

— Javier Leal

Chief Executive Officer

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) is a diversified company developing a portfolio of high-growth businesses across construction, energy, and consumer goods. Through subsidiaries such as GoldenEra Development, GoFast Sports, Deep South Electrical Contractors, and its future Manufacturing & Logistics Division, the company operates a vertically integrated model focused on profitability, innovation, and long-term shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, market conditions, execution risks, regulatory requirements, and other factors described in the Company’s public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

GoldenEra Development (@GoldenEraNews) on X

Golden Triangle Ventures (GTV_Inc) on X

Website: GoldenTriangleInc.com

Contact:

IBN Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com