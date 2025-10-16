Alliance Entertainment to Present at the ThinkEquity Investor Conference

PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT), a premier distributor and omnichannel fulfillment partner to the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry, supplying more than 340,000 unique SKUs across music, video, video games, licensed merchandise, and exclusive collectibles to over 35,000 retail and e-commerce storefronts, today announced it will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference on October 30, 2025, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.

Jeff Walker, CEO of Alliance Entertainment, will present at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time in South Salon 1 on October 30. Management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. Interested investors can register to attend and schedule on-on-one meetings here.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 340,000 unique in-stock SKUs — including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games — Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. The company’s growing collectibles portfolio includes Handmade by Robots™, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive licensing partnerships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance is a trusted partner to the world’s top entertainment brands and retailers. Our omnichannel platform connects collectors and fans to the products, franchises, and experiences they love — across formats and generations. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

About ThinkEquity LLC

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade, collectively financing over $75 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions.

