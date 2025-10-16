Roadzen’s DrivebuddyAI Secures Six Major E-Commerce Trucking Fleet Clients in Nationwide Rollout Across India

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) (“Roadzen” or the “Company”), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced that its in-cabin intelligence platform, DrivebuddyAI, has signed contracts with six leading SME commercial trucking fleets in India to deploy its advanced Driver Monitoring System (DMS) and Collision Warning AI across more than 1,500 commercial vehicles.

The fleets—Rajam Logistics, DHIR Logistics, New Shree Bombay, ARL Logistics, and M10, among others—operate Volvo and BharatBenz trucks across middle-mile and long-haul cargo corridors. These fleets serve as third-party logistics (3PL) providers for major e-commerce players, where uptime, safety, and compliance are essential.

The contracts include five-year terms, covering full hardware installation and a monthly per-vehicle licensing fee for software and services. The total contract value is expected to be in the mid-seven figures (USD) over the full 5-year period, with all fleets expected to be fully operational with DrivebuddyAI by March 2026. Each vehicle is also connected to DrivebuddyAI’s 24×7 Command Centre, enabling proactive driver monitoring and real-time intervention using AI —including halting vehicles when signs of drowsiness or fatigue are detected, preventing accidents before they happen. Roadzen is also working with select fleet partners to integrate insurance-linked benefits, including safety-based premium discounts and streamlined claims management—a capability made possible through Roadzen’s unique combination of AI, telematics, and insurance infrastructure.

“DrivebuddyAI is gaining a lot of momentum — we are deploying thousands of aftermarket installations within commercial trucking,” said Rohan Malhotra, Founder & CEO of Roadzen. “This cluster of wins came through referrals within the Volvo and BharatBenz trucking fleet community, and shows how smaller, high-performing logistics players are adopting DrivebuddyAI to stay competitive. They’re doing it for safety, efficiency, and to meet the high bar set by India’s fast-scaling logistics networks. DrivebuddyAI’s success in the SME fleet market demonstrates the scalability of our technology and our commitment to the broader trucking ecosystem in India—where over 75% of commercial vehicles are owned by small and mid-sized operators. While large enterprise clients remain important, enabling small and medium fleet operators with affordable, high-performance safety solutions is essential to making India’s roads safer.”

DrivebuddyAI leverages real-time AI to monitor driver alertness, detect risky behavior, and deliver early collision warnings. It integrates seamlessly with existing telematics and fleet management systems, providing actionable insights that reduce accidents and drive continuous improvement in safety and operational performance.

This announcement builds on Roadzen’s momentum following DrivebuddyAI’s European debut at InCabin Europe 2025, where it was recognized for over 3.5 billion kilometers of real-world driving and a 70%+ reduction in accidents. DrivebuddyAI remains the only AI-based driver monitoring solution validated under both India’s AIS-184 and the EU’s GSR 2144 safety standards—underscoring its regulatory readiness across global markets.

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. Roadzen’s mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes, not weeks. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the Company has 323 employees across its global offices in the U.S., U.K. and India. To learn more, please visit www.roadzen.ai.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” and “continue,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, anticipated benefits of our products and solutions, anticipated installation of vehicles with DrivebuddyAI’s technology, estimated revenue of contracts mentioned in this press release, business growth in the U.S., U.K. and India, anticipated strategy, demand for our products, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in “Risk Factors” in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K we filed with the SEC on June 26, 2025. We urge you to consider these factors, risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to our company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contacts: IR@roadzen.ai

Media Contacts: Sanya Soni sanya@roadzen.ai or media@roadzen.ai