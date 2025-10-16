SKIDOS Partners with Pinkfong to Add Baby Shark to Its Learning Universe

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and New York, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKIDOS , a leading platform in gamified learning, has partnered with South Korea’s The Pinkfong Company, the global entertainment company behind Baby Shark, to launch a suite of educational mini-games aimed at making screen time smarter and more meaningful for children worldwide.

The partnership brings beloved Pinkfong titles, such as Baby Shark, Dino World, and Princess Dress Up Games, onto the SKIDOS platform as plug-and-play content, retaining their original form and interactive features. These titles, known for engaging younger audiences through music, animation, and creative play, will now sit alongside SKIDOS’ collection of learning games for children aged 2–10. All titles will be enhanced with voice-guided, reading-assist functionality, enabling even early learners to navigate and enjoy the experiences independently while supporting language development and engagement.

“These characters already spark joy across millions of homes. We’re thrilled to elevate that joy with deeper educational value,” said Aditya Prakash , Founder and CEO of SKIDOS. “By welcoming Pinkfong’s magical universe into our learning ecosystem, we’re giving children a richer, more empowering digital experience.”

Each game experience is built around open-ended play, imagination, and core skill development, from language and logic to emotional resilience. The goal is to turn every tap into a teaching moment, without sacrificing fun.

“Pinkfong’s mission has always been to educate through entertainment,” said Min Seok Kim, CEO at The Pinkfong Company. “This collaboration with SKIDOS lets us extend that mission into a new frontier, where these adored characters help children grow smarter through every interaction.”

The SKIDOS x Pinkfong collection is now available on the SKIDOS app.

Here’s the link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/skidos-baby-shark-games/id6752710227

About SKIDOS

SKIDOS is dedicated to creating innovative educational solutions that inspire learning and foster academic success. With a collection of 50+ learning games built by a team of passionate educators and technologists, Team SKIDOS strives to make screen time into active learning time for kids and instill curiosity and creativity in them. For more information, please visit https://skidos.com/

About Pinkfong

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit https://www.pinkfong.com/en/

Contact:

Neha Tyagi

neha.tyagi@skidos.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21b0e36f-de75-428c-98d6-c03e0801793f