AccessOn Internet deploys Nokia’s AI-native Altiplano platform for new FTTH network

AccessOn selects Nokia fiber solutions and AI-native access automation platform to quickly connect subscribers in North Carolina.

Altiplano provides AI-powered tools to accelerate deployments, perform root-cause analysis, and guarantee the user experience; and is designed to be easily consumable by large language models (LLMs) and AI agents.

16 October 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that AccessOn Internet will deploy its fiber solutions and AI-native Altiplano platform for a new 10G fiber and Wi-Fi 7 network that will connect thousands of customers across North Carolina to fast, reliable internet services. Altiplano’s AI-based automation will enable AccessOn to accelerate subscriber activation, automate operations, quickly resolve customer issues, and deliver exceptional service.

Pre-integrated with 15 best-in-class OSS/BSS vendors through Nokia’s Connected Partner Program, the platform’s open architecture and developer ecosystem make it easy for AccessOn Internet to expand and integrate with new applications and AI use cases. Through its collaboration with certified partner Sonar, AccessOn Internet significantly reduces time to market for connecting new subscribers.

Altiplano is the world’s most widely deployed access automation platform for fixed access, managing more than 20 million subscriber lines across 200 broadband operators. Designed from the ground up as an open platform for automation and big data analytics, Altiplano uses AI to learn from network data, predict potential issues, analyze utilization, and support human operators in real time.

Altiplano’s open API framework supports Agentic AI, making network data easily accessible to large language models and AI agents. This enables operators to interact with the network using natural language, while AI agents—acting as virtual engineers—continuously learn, analyze, and deliver intelligent insights through Altiplano’s network tools and live data.

“With Nokia’s AI-native Altiplano automation platform, we’re able to create an intelligent fiber network that can deliver high-quality services, accelerate innovation and increase operational efficiencies using recognized industry best practices – laying the foundation for truly digital connected communities,” said Steve Ledford, President and CEO, AccessOn Internet.

“AI and automation are redefining fiber networks - making them smarter, more reliable, and more responsive to customer needs. With 200 customers now using Altiplano, AccessOn Internet’s deployment highlights the growing shift toward open, AI-driven network platforms that drive autonomous networks, accelerate innovation and enable digital transformation,” said Mark Klimek, Vice President, North America Business Center, Nokia.

