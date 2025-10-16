Public Consulting Group Named One of America’s Greatest Workplaces by Newsweek

Boston, MA, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public Consulting Group (PCG) has been named in Newsweek’s 2025 list of America’s Greatest Workplaces, a recognition that underscores the firm’s commitment to building a workplace culture centered on employee engagement, growth, and development.

“This honor reflects the kind of workplace we strive to build every day, one where people feel valued, empowered, and inspired to do their best work,” said Tobi Russell, PCG’s Chief People Officer. “At PCG, we believe that when our people thrive, our organization thrives.”

Over the past year, PCG has invested in programs that elevate the employee experience and support long-term development. This includes the launch of the NextGen Professional Network, a community designed to connect and empower early-career professionals, and the Career Sponsorship Program, which pairs employees with Executive Sponsors who will support their professional goals and advancement. The firm’s Leadership 360 Program supports both leaders and people managers in building essential skills, from change management and situational leadership to foundational principles of success. These efforts are complemented by updated leadership competencies and expanded coaching resources that address employees’ evolving needs.

“Our people are our greatest asset. We believe that when we invest in their growth and development, we’re not just building careers—we’re strengthening our entire organization,” added Russell. “Creating opportunities for our employees to lead, learn, and thrive is central to how we drive impact for our clients and their communities.”

This fiscal year, PCG is launching two firm-wide initiatives to support employee growth and connection, the Mentorship Program and the New Hire Buddy Program. These programs are designed to provide structured, accessible ways to develop skills, expand networks, and contribute to a culture of learning and support.

These continued investments reflect PCG’s belief that when employees are empowered to grow and given opportunities to lead, they are more engaged, innovative, and successful, making PCG not just a great place to work, but a place where careers flourish.

About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986, PCG employs approximately 2,000 professionals throughout the U.S.—all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. The firm is a member of a family of companies with experience in all 50 states, in Canada, and in Europe. PCG offers clients a multidisciplinary approach to meet challenges, pursue opportunities, and serve constituents across the public sector. To learn more, visit www.publicconsultinggroup.com.