Mimecast Appoints Graham Douglas to Chief Customer & Revenue Officer

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast, a global cybersecurity leader redefining how organizations secure human risk, today announced the appointment of Graham Douglas to the position of Chief Customer & Revenue Officer. In his new role, Douglas will lead Mimecast’s global customer and revenue operations, uniting customer success, sales, and go-to-market strategy to further accelerate the company’s growth and deepen its commitment to customer value.

“Graham joined Mimecast eight months ago and has demonstrated his expertise in customer engagement and his strength in running large global sales organizations since day one,” said Marc van Zadelhoff, CEO of Mimecast. “His passion for building trusted customer relationships and his operational rigor will help us deliver even greater value to our customers and partners worldwide.”

“I am thrilled to take on this role at such a pivotal moment in Mimecast’s journey,” said Douglas. “Our commitment to innovation and customer success is unmatched in the industry. I look forward to working with our talented teams across the globe to help our customers thrive and to drive the next era of Mimecast’s growth.”

Douglas was most recently the Senior Vice President of the Americas at Mimecast and brings more than 25 years of experience building and scaling high-performing teams across the cybersecurity and technology sectors. Prior to Mimecast, he served in senior global leadership roles at Cloudera, Momentive AI, and Oracle, where he managed enterprise sales teams across North America and Europe during a ten-year run. His proven track record of delivering customer-centric growth and operational excellence makes him an ideal fit for Mimecast’s next phase of expansion.

A Scotsman by birth, Douglas graduated from the University of Strathclyde and RMIT University. With his global perspective and extensive experience in cybersecurity and SaaS, he will further strengthen Mimecast’s executive team as the company continues to distinguish itself as a leader in securing human risk. Douglas resides in the US, just outside of Boston, MA.

