Flywire Expands Partnership with Workday, Integrates with Workday Student to Streamline Higher Education Payments around the World

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW), a global payments enablement and software company, today announced an expanded partnership with Workday, Inc. that will integrate Flywire's payments and software platform with Workday Student , a student information system (SIS) that automates and streamlines student operations, financials, academic planning, and registration. Now a Workday Certified provider, Flywire’s innovative integration streamlines how global higher education institutions who are utilizing Workday Student can manage their billing and payments processes, while improving administrative efficiency.

Workday Student streamlines administrative processes by unifying academic records, financial aid, student billing, and academic advising in a single system, eliminating data silos and reducing manual work. Its modern, mobile-friendly interface enhances the student experience by providing easy access to course registration, degree progress tracking, financial information, and more. For administrators and faculty, Workday Student delivers powerful analytics and reporting capabilities that support student engagement and data-driven decision-making.

Integrating Flywire's specialized payments and software technology with Workday Student creates an efficient, transparent financial ecosystem for global education. Now, institutions using Workday Student can offer a streamlined payment experience with hundreds of payment options to their students and families directly within their student account, without significant IT investment. Additionally, Flywire helps students and families easily make and track payments in native currencies within the familiar Workday Student interface.

In addition to having a Workday Certified Integration for its payments capabilities, Flywire is also able to integrate its Student Financial Software (SFS) solution with Workday Student to help institutions manage dynamic payment plans and past-due collections. Real-time data synchronization via Flywire's API also ensures that students and families always access the most current account information within Flywire's portal, where they can easily view account details, retrieve 1098-T forms, make payments, and enroll in flexible payment plans. This secure, user-friendly process significantly reduces billing and payment inquiries to administrative teams by up to 40%.

Furthermore, all payment and payment plan updates are automatically posted back to Workday Student in real time, providing administrators with a comprehensive view of student financial activity and enabling them to access detailed transaction reports and self-service options directly within Flywire's solution. An additional benefit for colleges and universities using Workday Student is that Flywire also handles 529 disbursements, digitizing payment processing and automating cashiering with real-time posting so that student accounts are always up to date. Flywire’s 529 disbursement solution also removes the need for paper checks, improving process efficiency and expediting payment delivery.

“By integrating with Workday Student, we're providing a comprehensive solution that benefits both institutions and their students, delivering transparency, convenience, and security throughout the payment process,” said David King, CTO of Flywire. “We’re thrilled to work together to deliver meaningful value to higher education institutions and families alike.”

Key Benefits for Educational Institutions:

● Automatic Student Information Capture: Customized payment portals capture all relevant student identification data, ensuring 100% of payments received are accurately identified.

● Streamlined Student Experience: Students can view their account balance and make a payment all in a singular workflow helping to reduce inquiries.

● Reduced Administrative Burden: The solution automates reconciliation, posting payments to the correct student records and eliminating time-consuming tasks related to identifying and matching individual payments to bank statements.

● Enhanced Security: By eliminating the need to publicly display or distribute bank details, institutions significantly reduce fraud risk.

● Around-the-Clock Multilingual Support: Flywire provides around-the-clock support in more than 30 languages via chat, phone, and email, serving as an extension of the school's services.

“The integration between Workday and Flywire has improved both efficiency and the overall payment experience for our students. Flywire has significantly streamlined our payment processing, and with the new automated posting of domestic, international, and 529 wire payments, we're seeing faster reconciliation and fewer manual interventions. The integration with Workday ensures we can deliver a more seamless and embedded payment experience for our students.” Amherst College.

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports more than 4,800* clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across more than 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com . Follow Flywire on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

*Not including Flywire’s acquisitions of Sertifi and Invoiced

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Flywire’s expectations of its education business. Flywire intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “may,” “will,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “target,” “plan,” “expect,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Flywire's forward-looking statements include, among others, the factors that are described in the “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Flywire's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/ . The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Flywire undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

