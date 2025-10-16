Carahsoft Named Public Sector Partner of the Year for 2025 by Samsara

Carahsoft Recognized for Commitment to Expanding

Connected Operations Platform in the Public Sector

RESTON, Va., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named Public Sector Partner of the Year by Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform. The award was announced at Samsara’s Partner Summit and recognized Carahsoft’s significant impact and deep commitment to delivering Samsara’s Connected Operations Platform to the Public Sector.

“Carahsoft has been an outstanding partner in helping us bring the benefits of Samsara’s Connected Operations Platform to Government organizations,” said Dan Franck, Head of Global Partnerships at Samsara. “Their industry expertise, extensive reseller network and commitment to customer success have been unmatched in expanding our reach into the Government Sector.”

As Samsara’s Master Government Aggregator®, Carahsoft has played a pivotal role in driving Public Sector growth through dedicated sales and marketing efforts. In the first year of partnership, Samsara achieved significant growth with Carahsoft’s support, which included more than 25 high-impact marketing campaigns and Big Bets programs, along with targeted sales strategies, to expand its presence in the Public Sector. Carahsoft’s industry expertise has helped Government agencies nationwide leverage Samsara’s Connected Operations Platform to improve operational efficiency, enhance safety and advance sustainability through real-time data.

“We are excited to be named Samsara’s Public Sector Partner of the Year for 2025,” said Lacey Wean, Sales Executive for Smart Cities Technology Solutions at Carahsoft. “This recognition highlights the shared commitment of Carahsoft and our reseller partners to delivering Samsara’s Connected Operations Platform to the Public Sector. We look forward to continuing to work with Samsara to help agencies connect, monitor and manage their physical operations in real time.”

Samsara’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s TIPS Contract #220105, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 722-8436 or Samsara@carahsoft.com ; or explore Samsara’s solutions here .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for IoT, OT & Smart Cities, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .