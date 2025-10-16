MEXC Celebrates ZEROBASE (ZBT) Listing with Airdrop+ Event Featuring 55,000 USDT Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced it will list ZEROBASE (ZBT) in the Innovation Zone at 13:00 on Oct 17, 2025 (UTC). To celebrate the listing, MEXC is launching an Airdrop+ event featuring a 55,000 USDT prize pool, open to both new and existing users.

ZEROBASE is a decentralized cryptographic infrastructure network that enables verifiable off-chain computation using zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) and trusted execution environments (TEEs). The platform supports various solutions such as zkStaking, zkLogin, and ProofYield, serving as a bridge across institutional DeFi, user privacy, and real-world asset strategies. ZBT is the native utility token of the ZEROBASE Prover Network, designed solely to enable access to network services and incentivize participation by users, developers, and ecosystem contributors. The token has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 ZBT.

Event Highlights

The Airdrop+ event runs from 13:00 on Oct 16, 2025, to 13:00 on Oct 21, 2025 (UTC) and includes the following benefits:

Benefit 1: Deposit and trade to enter the lucky draw and share 27,500 USDT

Deposit and trade to enter the lucky draw and share 27,500 USDT Benefit 2: Complete 10 lucky draws to win an additional 25,000 USDT in futures bonuses

Complete 10 lucky draws to win an additional 25,000 USDT in futures bonuses Benefit 3: Invite new users and share 2,500 USDT



Additionally, MEXC is offering zero trading fees for both the ZBT/USDT and ZBT/USDC spot trading pairs starting from 13:00 on Oct 17, 2025 (UTC). The ZBT/USDT fee-free promotion will run until 13:00 on Oct 31, 2025 (UTC), while the ZBT/USDC pair will enjoy permanent zero trading fees until further notice.

With its rapid listing efficiency, a selection of over 3,000 tokens, daily airdrop rewards, low trading fees, deep liquidity, and robust security measures, MEXC has become the preferred platform for a growing number of traders. According to TokenInsight's Q2 2025 Crypto Exchange Report , MEXC achieved the largest quarter-over-quarter increase in spot market share among major exchanges, rising from 7.2% to 9.6%. Looking ahead, MEXC remains committed to continuous innovation in products and services, empowering users to explore new opportunities in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.