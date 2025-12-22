MEXC Upgrades 0-Fee Spot Trading to Cover All Pairs





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today officially upgraded its 0-fee Spot trading program, expanding coverage from selected pairs to all Spot trading pairs across the platform. This upgrade comes with no eligibility requirements, allowing all users to enjoy a 0-fee Spot trading experience with 0% Maker and 0% Taker fees.

Futures × Spot: A Fully Integrated 0-Fee Program

MEXC's 0-fee strategy is not a short-term promotional initiative, but a foundational pillar of the platform's long-term strategic development. As market volatility continues to intensify, trading costs have become an increasingly critical factor for market participants. By systematically reducing transaction friction and leveraging its established liquidity advantages, MEXC is committed to delivering a more efficient, competitive, and resilient trading environment for users worldwide.

This strategic approach has already been thoroughly validated in the Futures market. In the first half of 2025, by combining the 0-fee program with rapid listings, MEXC swiftly converted emerging market trends to enabling emerging market trends to be swiftly converted into tradable opportunities. This allowed users to engage with high-potential assets at lower cost within a deep liquidity trading environment. As the model has matured, MEXC is now extending the liquidity depth and operational efficiency accumulated in the Futures market to the Spot market, forming a more cohesive and holistic trading ecosystem.

According to data related to MEXC's 0-fee initiatives, during the first quarter of 2025, SOLUSDT and DOGEUSDT achieved market shares of 30.3% and 30.5%, respectively, maintaining a leading position within the industry. In the second quarter, TONUSDC reached a Futures market share of 42%, firmly establishing market leadership, while ETHUSDT accounted for 33% of total market share, according to CoinMarketCap.

These figures underscore that MEXC's 0-fee program not only materially lowers trading costs for users, but also consistently consolidates market depth in real trading conditions, thus creating a virtuous cycle of lower costs, deeper liquidity, and higher trading activity. With 0-fees now comprehensively extended to the Spot market, this flywheel effect is expected to accelerate further, providing users with broader access, enhanced liquidity, and more diverse trading opportunities.

Core Highlights

With this upgrade, MEXC has streamlined its fee structure to ensure that all users can fully and seamlessly benefit from this strategic initiative.

1. Comprehensive Asset Coverage: From major cryptocurrencies such as BTC and ETH to emerging Meme tokens, all Spot trading pairs are now subject to zero trading fees, providing users with access to a broader and more diverse range of digital assets.

2. Zero Entry Requirements: All VIP tier restrictions and asset-holding requirements have been removed. Users can automatically enjoy 0% Maker and Taker fees upon account sign-up, enabling retail users to access institutional-level fee advantages without additional qualifications.

3. Enhanced Cost Efficiency: With no trading volume limits, users can significantly improve cost efficiency and profit potential. This benefit is particularly impactful for high-volume and high-frequency traders, allowing them to minimize transaction cost erosion and retain a greater share of trading returns.

MEXC Chief Operating Officer Vugar Usi commented:

"Trading costs have long been one of the most critical considerations for market participants. Our decision to institutionalize zero fees and extend them across the entire Spot market reflects a long-term commitment to empowering users across market cycles. By continuously reducing costs while advancing product innovation and liquidity depth, we aim to position MEXC as a foundational trading infrastructure for global investors seeking to explore digital assets and capture market opportunities."

As MEXC continues to expand its global presence, the platform remains committed to lowering barriers to entry, enhancing liquidity, and delivering a more efficient trading experience for users worldwide. Through continuous innovation in fee structures, product offerings, and market infrastructure, MEXC aims to support investors across all market conditions and reinforce its role as a long-term partner in the digital asset ecosystem.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries and regions, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

