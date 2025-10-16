Q/C Technologies Appoints Technion Professor Dr. Steven Frankel as Senior Quantum Advisor to Advance Photonic and Quantum-Class Computing Initiatives

Dr. Frankel brings extensive knowledge and deep expertise that bridges advanced physics and quantum technologies

New York, NY, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q/C Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: QCLS) (“Q/C” or the “Company”), a pioneer of quantum-class computing at the speed of light, today announced the appointment of Steven Frankel, Ph.D. as Senior Quantum Advisor. Dr. Frankel will help guide the Company’s ongoing efforts in quantum-class photonic computing to advance the development and commercialization of Q/C’s innovative Laser Processing Unit (LPU). Developed by LightSolver, Q/C’s LPU is the world’s first light and laser-based computing system designed to solve complex optimization and combinatorial problems at the speed of light.

Dr. Frankel is currently the Rosenblatt Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology and previously served for more than three decades as a professor at Purdue University. His research spans computational fluid dynamics, turbulence, combustion, and multiphase systems, with recent work focused on machine learning and quantum computing hardware. During a research fellowship at Quantum Machines in Tel Aviv, Dr. Frankel contributed to projects involving superconducting qubits, trapped ions, and physics-informed neural networks, bringing deep domain expertise that bridges advanced physics and quantum technologies.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Frankel to Q/C Technologies,” said Joshua Silverman, Executive Chairman. “His distinguished academic background and applied research in quantum computational systems and physics-based neural networks bring exceptional insight to our collaboration with LightSolver. Dr. Frankel’s expertise will be instrumental as we pursue first-mover advantages in quantum-class photonic computing, helping translate this breakthrough from development to commercialization across the high-performance computing sector.”

Dr. Frankel added, “Q/C Technologies is at the forefront of merging photonic and quantum computing to tackle some of the most complex computational challenges. I’m excited to help the Company accelerate its path toward commercialization and deliver computing solutions that redefine speed, scalability, and sustainability.”

About Q/C Technologies, Inc.

Q/C Technologies is pioneering the next generation of energy-efficient quantum class, high-performance computing infrastructure. Through a licensing agreement with LightSolver, Q/C holds exclusive rights to the use of innovative quantum-inspired laser-based processing units (LPUs) that solve compute-intensive combinatorial and physical problems at the speed of light. Q/C bridges a disruptive computing paradigm for high-speed photonic computing at scale, unlocking unprecedented performance and sustainability for next generation applications and post quantum security. ir.qctechnologies.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and neither the Company nor its affiliates assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “plan,” “will,” “would’’ and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: unanticipated financial setbacks, the Company needing to pursue financing options that could adversely impact its liabilities due to adverse market conditions, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market’s listing standards; increased levels of competition; changes in political, economic or regulatory conditions generally and in the markets in which the Company operates; the Company’s ability to retain and attract senior management and other key employees; and the Company’s ability to quickly and effectively respond to new technological developments. A discussion of these and other factors with respect to the Company is set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed by the Company on April 11, 2025, and subsequent reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

