Q/C Technologies Introduces Proprietary qc-LPU100™ Brand of Quantum-Class Laser Processing Units

Breakthrough LPUs designed to compute at quantum-class speed using natural light instead of electrical signals to achieve quantum computer speeds

Set to outpace GPUs and QPUs (quantum processing units) with higher speed, efficiency, scale and sustainability

New York, NY, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q/C Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: QCLS) (“Q/C” or “the Company”), a pioneer of quantum-class computing at the speed of light, today announced its collaboration with LightSolver, the inventor and owner of the quantum-class laser processing unit (LPU) technology. Through this collaboration, Q/C becomes the first client to adapt LightSolver's proprietary LPU technology for quantum-class applications in the crypto domain, introducing the qc-LPU100™—a Q/C-branded implementation that harnesses the natural properties of light with the goal of achieving first-in-class computational speed and energy.

Joshua Silverman, Executive Chairman of Q/C Technologies, commented, “By working with LightSolver and leveraging their breakthrough LPU technology, our qc-LPUs will be designed to tackle critical challenges such as high energy consumption, scalability, and rising operational costs that impact profitability. For an ever-growing number of problems, we have demonstrated speeds up to 100x faster than state-of-the-art GPUs and even quantum computers with 1/100 the energy usage.

“We believe this disruptive technology can transform crypto mining for Decentralized Physical Instructure (DePin) tokens, and burgeoning AI companies that require high performance computing and use these DePin tokens for their computing needs, enhancing scalability, efficiency, and security. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and believe this quantum-class technology has the potential to drive long-term shareholder value.”

“LightSolver, the inventor and owner of the LPU, has demonstrated speeds up to 100x faster than GPUs in solving partial differential equations (PDEs), bridging the gap between today’s GPUs and not-yet-developed quantum computers,” said Q/C Senior Quantum Adviser, Steven Frankel.

LightSolver’s quantum-class LPUs are being developed to unlock what Q/C believes is an unprecedented modeling capacity to solve partial differential equations (PDEs)—the math that models how things change over time and space—at light speed. Traditional computers struggle with these problems because they take too much time and power. Traditional quantum models offer promise but still face major practical limitations. In contrast, LightSolver’s system uses light-powered lasers to both compute and store data in an effort to remove input/output bottlenecks and lowering memory bandwidth usage while enabling large-scale simulations.

“We are thrilled to be working with Q/C to adapt our groundbreaking technology to real world use cases in blockchain,” said Ruti Ben-Shlomi, PhD, CEO and co-founder of LightSolver. “Previously, standard LPUs were limited to optimization problems, but with our new approach, our system can handle larger, more complex simulations, with plans to scale to 100,000 variables by 2027 and one million by 2029. We believe that the Q/C-branded qc-LPU100s could become a game-changing model for many practical blockchain applications.”

About Q/C Technologies, Inc.

Q/C Technologies is pioneering the next generation of energy-efficient quantum class, high-performance computing infrastructure. Through a licensing agreement with LightSolver, Q/C holds exclusive rights to the use of innovative quantum-inspired laser-based processing units (LPUs) that solve compute-intensive combinatorial and physical problems at the speed of light in the crypto domain. Q/C believes that LightSolver’s technology bridges a disruptive computing paradigm for high-speed photonic computing with cryptocurrency infrastructure development at scale, unlocking unprecedented performance and sustainability for next generation crypto applications. ir.qctechnologies.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and neither the Company nor its affiliates assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “plan,” “will,” “would’’ and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the development, performance and scalability of its qc-LPU100™ product and related technologies, unanticipated financial setbacks, the Company needing to pursue financing options that could adversely impact its liabilities due to adverse market conditions, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market’s listing standards; increased levels of competition; changes in political, economic or regulatory conditions generally and in the markets in which the Company operates; the Company’s ability to retain and attract senior management and other key employees; and the Company’s ability to quickly and effectively respond to new technological developments. A discussion of these and other factors with respect to the Company is set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed by the Company on April 11, 2025, and subsequent reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

800-507-9010