Edible Garden to Highlight USDA Organic Hydroponic Basil at the 2025 Global Produce & Floral Show, Booth #1856, October 16–18 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California

2025 Global Produce & Floral Show, Booth #1856

BELVIDERE, NJ, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, sustainable produce and products, invites attendees of the 2025 Global Produce & Floral Show at the Anaheim Convention Center, October 16–18, to experience the future of fresh herbs at Booth #1856.

“Edible Garden’s presence at the Global Produce & Floral Show underscores our growing leadership in controlled environment agriculture and our commitment to advancing technologies that minimize waste and maximize freshness on a global scale,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “This innovation embodies our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission and reinforces our role as a pioneer in climate-resilient, resource-efficient agriculture. It’s more than just basil, it’s a tangible step forward in redefining how fresh produce is grown, distributed, and enjoyed.”

“USDA Organic Hydroponic Basil represents a breakthrough in fresh herb production. It is the first-of-its-kind innovation that merges the sustainability and efficiency of hydroponics with the trusted standards of USDA Organic certification. This root-on, living basil plant delivers ultra-fresh flavor, extends shelf life, and significantly reduces food waste—all while using up to 90% less water than conventional farming.”

“With its vibrant presentation and premium shelf appeal, Hydroponic Basil elevates the produce aisle, providing a better-for-you, better-for-the-planet choice that aligns with consumer demand for freshness, sustainability, and transparency. Cultivated locally year-round, the product reduces food miles, ensures consistent quality, and supports retailer goals for innovation in the organic category.”

Attendees are encouraged to visit Booth #1856 to see firsthand how Edible Garden is setting new benchmarks for freshness, sustainability, and innovation in the produce industry. With Hydroponic Basil leading the way, the Company continues to demonstrate its vision for a healthier, more sustainable future in food.

The Global Produce & Floral Show, organized by the International Fresh Produce Association, is expected to draw over 20,000 attendees, 1,100+ exhibitors, and decision-makers from 70+ countries. This event brings together professionals from every link of the fresh produce and floral supply chains—growers, retailers, wholesalers, tech/supply vendors, and more—for networking, education, and business innovation on a global scale.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart’s Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at https://ediblegardenag.com.

For Pulp products, visit https://www.pulpflavors.com.

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit https://vitaminwhey.com.

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit https://kicksportsnutrition.net/

Watch the Company’s latest corporate video here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, the Company’s ability to improve its financial results, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “design,” “expect,” “intend,” “objective,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions, the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives, and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Act Commission, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent quarterly reports. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

