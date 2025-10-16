Mediacom Communications Launches Multi-Gig and Symmetrical Speed Services in Clinton, Iowa

CLINTON, Iowa, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediacom Communications today announced the company has launched multi-gig and symmetrical speed broadband services to nearly 12,000 households located in the city of Clinton.

Utilizing breakthrough technology to enhance the company’s fiber-powered network, Mediacom has created a more responsive end-to-end customer experience that prioritizes faster upload and download speeds, uncompromised network reliability, safe and secure connections, and lower latency.

Utilizing the new platform, Clinton residents will be able to choose from the following Xtream Internet offerings from Mediacom:

Internet 300 tier with speeds of 300 Mbps down and 100 Mbps up.

tier with speeds of 300 Mbps down and 100 Mbps up. Internet 1 Gig Symmetrical tier with speeds of 1000 Mbps down by 1000 Mbps up.

tier with speeds of 1000 Mbps down by 1000 Mbps up. Internet 2 Gig Unlimited tier with speeds of 2000 Mbps down by 1000 Mbps up.



The scalability of these network improvements will seamlessly allow Mediacom to ramp up from the one and two gigabit offerings of today to speeds of 10 gigabits and beyond in the coming years. Since this new technology is delivered using Mediacom’s existing fiber-rich network architecture, it was not necessary to dig up yards to add bulky equipment or bury cables.

Mediacom is now able to enhance the performance of these speeds even further using Advanced WiFi, a whole-home WiFi solution featuring eero’s TrueMesh designed to deliver an exceptional Internet connectivity experience throughout the entire house powered by eero 7 technology. With the recent launch of Mediacom Mobile, customers can take their Mediacom service on the go while enjoying access to America’s most awarded wireless network.

“It has long been our mission at Mediacom to bring cutting edge technologies to the small cities and towns we serve across America,” said Beau Hicks, Mediacom’s Senior Director of Area Operations. “We look forward to launching multi-gig and symmetrical service options to even more Iowa communities in the near future.” Hicks also invites Clinton area residents to attend an open house at Mediacom’s new office location at 2900 South 25th Steet, October 27th through October 31st, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm daily. Residents will have an opportunity to meet with Mediacom representatives and learn about new available services.

Mediacom will also continue to offer a low-cost broadband plan called Xtream Connect with speeds of 100 Mbps down by 20 Mbps up. Priced at just $14.99 per month plus modem rental, if applicable, Xtream Connect provides qualifying households an affordable pathway to the internet and is available to any household in Mediacom’s service territory that participates in the National School Lunch Program, SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or certain other federal programs.

ABOUT MEDIACOM COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom offers high-speed data, video, phone, and mobile services to over 3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

Contact:

Phil Skinner

Vice President, Government & Public Relations

(515) 318-2558

pskinner@mediacomcc.com