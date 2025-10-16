Smart Medical Devices Market Size Worth USD 168 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global smart medical devices market size is worth USD 59.26 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 66.68 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 168 billion by 2034.

In terms of CAGR, the market is expected to expand at a strong CAGR of 12.30% from 2025 to 2034. The growing prevalence of diseases, the rise in home healthcare, and the focus on preventive care drive the market growth.

Smart Medical Devices Market Key Takeaways

North America accounted for the largest market share of 41.6% in 2024%.

Asia Pacific is expanding at a notable CAGR of from 2025 to 2034.

By product, the diagnostics and monitoring segment held the major market share of 87% in 2024.

By end-use, the home care settings segment is growing at a significant CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

What is a Smart Medical Device?

Smart medical devices are internet-connected devices that utilize technologies such as internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and sensors to analyze & collect healthcare data. It possesses characteristics such as sensor integration, wireless connectivity, real-time monitoring, and data analysis. Smart medical devices offer benefits like personalised treatment, increased efficiency of healthcare, better patient management, greater accessibility to medical care, and enhanced self-care.

Smart medical device market growth is driven by factors like the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing health awareness, rising age-related conditions, integration of AI with devices, focus on remote monitoring, rise in personalised medicine development, and preference for home-based care.

Latest Government Initiatives for Smart Medical Devices

European Commission — Simplification of Instructions for Use of Medical Devices - A regulation allowing healthcare professionals in the EU to receive instructions for use of medical devices in electronic format rather than only on paper, to reduce administrative burden, enhance digitalisation, and support environmental objectives.

Punjab government (India) — AI‐enabled screening devices - Launched portable, radiation-free devices like Thermalytix, Smart Scope, and portable autorefractometers across districts to enable early detection of cancers and vision impairments using AI tools.

India — ₹500 Crore Scheme for Strengthening Medical Devices Industry - A scheme with a three-year implementation (till FY 2026 - 27) to support the development of manufacturing components, clinical trials, infrastructure, and skill development for the medical device sector.

European Commission — IPCEI Tech4Cure - Approved funding (~€403 million public) from several member states to support innovation and industrial deployment of medical devices with advanced digital/AI features under the predictive, preventive, and personalized medicine (“3P medicine”) paradigm.

EU — European Health Data Space (EHDS) Regulation & Projects (e.g., SHAIPED) - Implementation of the EHDS regulation to enable secure sharing and reuse of electronic health data across the EU, including facilitating development, testing, and deployment of medical devices and software (especially AI-enabled) via projects like SHAIPED.



What are the best Wearable Medical Devices?

Devices Features Garmin Watch Sleep tracking

ECG monitoring

Monitors heart rate 24/7

Energy level monitoring

Monitors oxygen

Stress tracking Oura Ring Tracks blood oxygen level

Monitors body temperature

Tracks menstrual cycle

Analyzes sleep stages

Provides readiness score

Tracks HRV & HR Owlet Socks Tracks movement

Monitors pulse rate

Tracks oxygen saturation

Monitors sleep quality Stelo Patch CGM monitoring

Long wear time

Long wear time Wireless transmission of data



What are the Key Market Trends of the Smart Medical Devices Market?

Integration of AI and Machine Learning : Smart medical devices are increasingly using AI for predictive analytics , diagnostics, and personalized care. This enhances clinical decision-making and enables early detection of health conditions.



: Smart medical devices are increasingly using AI for , diagnostics, and personalized care. This enhances clinical decision-making and enables early detection of health conditions. Growth in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) : Devices that support continuous health monitoring from home are in high demand. This trend is driven by aging populations and the need for chronic disease management outside hospital settings.



: Devices that support continuous health monitoring from home are in high demand. This trend is driven by aging populations and the need for chronic disease management outside hospital settings. Expansion of Wearable Health Technology : Wearables like smartwatches and

fitness trackers are evolving into clinical-grade health monitoring tools. They now offer features like ECG, oxygen saturation, and blood pressure tracking with medical accuracy.



: Wearables like smartwatches and fitness trackers are evolving into clinical-grade health monitoring tools. They now offer features like ECG, oxygen saturation, and blood pressure tracking with medical accuracy. Increasing Connectivity and IoT Integration : IoT-enabled devices allow seamless data transmission between patients, devices, and healthcare providers. This facilitates real-time monitoring, better diagnostics, and integrated digital health ecosystems.



: IoT-enabled devices allow seamless data transmission between patients, devices, and healthcare providers. This facilitates real-time monitoring, better diagnostics, and integrated digital health ecosystems. Regulatory Support and Reimbursement Policies: Governments and insurers are supporting the adoption of smart devices through favorable regulations and reimbursement. This is accelerating market growth and encouraging innovation in connected healthcare solutions.



Market Opportunity

Growing Preference for Home Care Unlocks Market Opportunity

The strong focus on patient comfort and the need to improve the quality of patients' lives increase the adoption of home care. The aging population and focus on the management of chronic conditions increase demand for home care. The strong focus on real-time health tracking increases the adoption of devices like smart glucose monitors and wearable sensors.

The shift towards preventive healthcare and the rising adoption of telehealth services require smart medical devices. The growing virtual care platforms and increasing adoption of remote patient monitoring require smart medical devices. The growing preference for home care creates an opportunity for the growth of the market.

Limitations and Challenges

High Development Cost Creates Hurdles in Market Growth

Despite several benefits of smart medical devices in patient monitoring, the high development cost restricts the market growth. Factors like complex design, need for rigorous testing, high-quality assurance, cutting-edge technology, and regulatory compliance require a high development cost.

The stringent regulations like CE & FDA, and the need for complex components like specialized biocompatible materials & high-precision components, increase the cost. The increasing utilization of advanced technology like additive manufacturing, automation, and robotics, and expensive clinical & preclinical trials increases the cost. The high development cost hampers the market growth.

Smart Medical Devices Market Report Coverage

Reports Attributes Key Statistics Market Size in 2025 USD 59.26 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 66.68 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 168 Billion CAGR from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 12.30% Largest Market North America Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Product, End-User, Modality, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

How the Medical Devices Market Fuels Growth in Smart Medical Devices

The global medical devices market size reached USD 678.88 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 1,146.95 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6%. This robust growth provides the technological and manufacturing backbone for the Smart Medical Devices Market, which is forecast to reach USD 168 billion by 2034.

Advancements in sensors, connectivity, miniaturization, and AI integration within the medical devices sector have accelerated the transition toward intelligent, data-driven healthcare tools. These innovations enable real-time monitoring, predictive diagnostics, and personalized treatments, supporting the global shift toward connected and preventive healthcare.

Why North America is Dominating the Smart Medical Devices Market?

North America dominated the global market with a 41.6% share in 2024. The growing adoption of digital health technologies and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure increase demand for smart medical devices. The increasing investment in R&D and supportive government policies for the development of medical devices help the market growth. The growing elderly population and high rate of chronic conditions increase demand for smart medical devices. The presence of key players like Dexcom, Apple, Stryker, and Fitbit drives the overall market growth.

The U.S. dominates the regional market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high R&D investment, and strong presence of leading medical and tech companies like Medtronic, Abbott, and Apple. A large aging population and high prevalence of chronic diseases drive demand for remote monitoring and wearable health technologies.



Additionally, the U.S. benefits from a supportive regulatory environment with streamlined FDA approval processes and favorable reimbursement policies that encourage innovation and adoption. The country's tech-driven ecosystem, early consumer adoption of wearables, and integration of AI and IoT in healthcare further solidify its leadership in the smart medical devices market.

What is the U.S. Smart Medical Devices Market Size?

The U.S. smart medical devices market size is expected to reach USD 56.33 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 19.72 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.38% from 2025 to 2034.

How the Asia Pacific is Rapidly Growing in the Smart Medical Devices Market?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The high prevalence of diseases like obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases increases demand for smart medical devices. The increasing age-related conditions and rise in home healthcare increase the adoption of smart medical devices. The increasing awareness about health and ongoing technological innovations like connectivity, sensor technology, & AI support the overall market growth.

China dominates the regional market due to its large population, rapid urbanization, and increasing healthcare demands driven by aging and chronic disease prevalence. The Chinese government has heavily invested in healthcare digitization and innovation through initiatives like “Made in China 2025” and the Healthy China 2030 plan, promoting domestic production of advanced medical technologies. China also benefits from a strong manufacturing base, rising R&D capabilities, and the growth of local tech giants like Huawei and Xiaomi entering the health device space. Combined with supportive regulatory reforms and widespread adoption of digital health platforms, these factors have positioned China as the regional leader in smart medical devices.

Market Segmentation Insights

Product Insights

How Diagnostics and Monitoring Segment Dominated the Smart Medical Devices Market?

The diagnostics & monitoring segment dominated the market share of 87% in 2024. The strong focus on real-time health monitoring and the growing trend of preventive healthcare increase demand for diagnostics & monitoring devices. The increasing awareness about personal wellness and innovations in sensor technology increases demand for diagnostics & monitoring devices. The growing prevalence of diseases and increasing need for remote patient monitoring require diagnostics & monitoring devices, driving the overall market growth.

The therapeutics devices segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of respiratory disorders, diabetes, & heart diseases, and the increasing elderly population, increases demand for therapeutic devices. The focus on enhancing patient outcomes and increasing the adoption of minimally invasive procedures increases demand for therapeutic devices. The integration of IoT and AI with devices and the growing utilization of insulin pumps support the overall market growth.

End-User Insights

Which End-User Industry Held the Largest Share in the Smart Medical Devices Market?

The hospitals segment held the largest revenue share in the market in 2024. The growing complexity of patient conditions in hospitals and the focus on chronic disease management increase demand for smart medical devices. The increasing development of personalized treatment plans and focus on optimizing workflow in hospitals increases demand for smart medical devices. The growing continuous tracking of vital signs in ICUs & general wards and the need for precise medication delivery drive the overall market growth.

The home care segment is significantly growing in the market. The growing age-related disorders and growing patient preference for home healthcare increase demand for smart medical devices. The strong focus on personalised care and the trend of remote patient monitoring increase the adoption of smart medical devices. The growing use of monitoring tools and wearable devices supports the overall market growth.

Modality Insights

Why are Portable Medical Devices Dominating the Smart Medical Devices Market?

The portable medical devices segment dominated the market in 2024. The increasing management conditions like diabetes & heart diseases, and focus on remote patient monitoring, increase demand for portable medical devices. The strong focus on preventive healthcare and growth in telemedicine increases demand for portable medical devices. The growing age-related disorders and focus on improving patient convenience increase the adoption of portable medical devices, driving the overall market growth.

The wearable medical devices segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The increasing awareness about health problems and the growing incidence of chronic disorders increase the adoption of wearable medical devices. The increasing age-related disorders and focus on remote healthcare increase demand for wearable medical devices. The focus on preventive healthcare and technological advancements like cloud-based data, biosensors, and AI supports the overall market growth.

Distribution Channel Insights

How Pharmacies Segment Held the Largest Share in the Smart Medical Devices Market?

The pharmacies segment held the largest revenue share in the market in 2024. The presence of pharmacies in rural and urban areas helps market growth. The guidance on health management and the need for managing chronic conditions increase demand for pharmacies. The focus on educating patients and the rise in home-based care increase demand for pharmacies, driving the overall market growth.

The online channel segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growth in e-commerce and the rise in telehealth services increase the purchase of medical devices online. The growth in mHealth services and the presence of advanced internet connectivity increase buying from online channels. The availability of a wide range of products and growing home-based care support the overall market growth.

Top Companies in the Smart Medical Devices Market

Abbott - Offers connected glucose monitoring systems and cardiovascular devices that enable real-time health tracking and remote diagnostics.



- Offers connected glucose monitoring systems and cardiovascular devices that enable real-time health tracking and remote diagnostics. Apple, Inc. - Integrates advanced health sensors in the Apple Watch and supports health data sharing through its HealthKit platform.



- Integrates advanced health sensors in the Apple Watch and supports health data sharing through its HealthKit platform. Fitbit, Inc. - Provides wearable devices with health tracking features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and activity tracking, with medical integration.



- Provides wearable devices with health tracking features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and activity tracking, with medical integration. Dexcom, Inc. - Specializes in continuous glucose monitoring systems that deliver real-time data and alerts via smartphones for diabetes management.



- Specializes in continuous glucose monitoring systems that deliver real-time data and alerts via smartphones for diabetes management. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd - Develops connected diabetes care devices and digital diagnostic tools to support chronic disease monitoring.



- Develops connected diabetes care devices and digital diagnostic tools to support chronic disease monitoring. Zephyr - Offers wearable biometric sensors that track vital signs like heart rate and respiration for clinical and performance monitoring.



- Offers wearable biometric sensors that track vital signs like heart rate and respiration for clinical and performance monitoring. Sonova - Produces smart hearing aids with Bluetooth connectivity and personalized sound technology for improved hearing experiences.



- Produces smart hearing aids with Bluetooth connectivity and personalized sound technology for improved hearing experiences. NeuroMetrix, Inc. - Provides wearable neurostimulation devices for chronic pain relief, controlled via mobile apps and adaptive algorithms.



- Provides wearable neurostimulation devices for chronic pain relief, controlled via mobile apps and adaptive algorithms. Medtronic - Delivers smart insulin pumps, cardiac monitors, and implantable devices with real-time remote monitoring capabilities.



- Delivers smart insulin pumps, cardiac monitors, and implantable devices with real-time remote monitoring capabilities. Johnson & Johnson - Develops digital surgery systems, smart orthopedics, and connected health tools to improve patient outcomes through remote care.

Industry Advancements





In June 2025, India’s first Bluetooth-connected continuous glucose monitor (CGM) was launched by Tracky. The CGM has modern sensor technology and offers customizable alerts for low & high levels of glucose. The device helps in transforming diabetes care, and the CGM kit consists of a rechargeable Bluetooth, a sensor, and a transmitter. (Source: https://www.biospectrumindia.com)



In June 2025, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior launched a smart medical wristband to monitor field officers’ health during Hajj. The wristband is powered by IoT and AI technology and helps to monitor vital signs. The wristband directly sends SOS alerts and supports communication between the officer & medical team. (Source: https://www.saudigazette.com.sa)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Diagnostics and Monitoring Blood Glucose Monitor Heart Rate Monitors Pulse Oximeters Blood Pressure Monitors

Therapeutics Devices Portable Oxygen Concentrators and Ventilators Insulin Pumps Hearing Aids





By End-User

Homecare Settings

Hospitals

Others



By Modality

Portable

Wearable

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies

Online Channel

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

