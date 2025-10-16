Foresight Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

WINNEBAGO, Ill., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Financial Group, Inc. (OTCQX: FGFH) reported net income of $1.60 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, a 53% decrease compared to $3.40 million reported for the third quarter of 2024, and a 46% decrease compared to $2.99 million reported for the second quarter of 2025. Diluted Earnings per Share for the third quarter was $0.44 compared to $0.97 for the third quarter of 2024 and $0.82 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The third quarter of 2025 results include $1.65 million of non-recurring expenses, primarily related to the charter consolidation project and operating systems conversions. The third quarter results produced a Return on Average Equity of 3.90% and Return on Average Assets of 0.40%.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 decreased by 48% to $5.32 million compared to $10.17 million for the first three quarters of 2024. The decrease in net income reflects a $1.52 million increase in provision for loan losses, a $1.96 million impairment charge related to other equity investments and $3.53 million of non-recurring expenses, primarily related to the charter consolidation project and systems conversions. Diluted Earnings per Share for the first nine months of 2025 was $1.48 compared to $2.91 for the first three quarters of 2024.

Foresight CEO Peter Q. Morrison stated “the legal consolidation of our Company’s six banking charters occurred on May 1, 2025, the operating systems of four of the former charters were combined during the third quarter and the remaining two are on track to be converted by the end of October. The operational consolidation has required a herculean effort by our staff to complete five core as well as ancillary system conversions in the same year. As reflected in our financial statements, and as expected when we embarked on this path, it has been an expensive endeavor that will continue to a lesser extent into Q4 of 2025; however, it has positioned Foresight for future growth and profitability improvement. As we move forward, the Company is focused on gaining the efficiencies that operating as a single bank will provide, strengthening our sales culture and continuing to implement more robust and consistent credit administration practices.”

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 increased by $872 thousand, or 7%, to $13.16 million as compared to $12.29 million for the third quarter of 2024; and increased by $209 thousand, or 2%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased to 3.41% compared to 3.21% in the third quarter of 2024; and 3.40% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 increased by $1.61 million, or 4%, to $38.37 million compared to $36.76 million in the first nine months of 2024. The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis was 3.34% for the first nine months of 2025.

Total loans increased by $6.88 million during the quarter to $1.14 billion as of September 30, 2025 compared to $1.13 billion as of June 30, 2025; and increased by $22 million during the first three quarters of 2025. Total deposits decreased by $1.77 million during the third quarter to $1.38 billion as of September 30, 2025; and decreased by $18.51 million as compared to total deposits at the end of 2024. The decrease in deposits for both the quarter and year-to-date reflects non-renewal of approximately $40 million of time deposits related to the State of Illinois Ag Invest program due to a temporary disruption of the bank’s participation in the program during the charter consolidation process. The Company expects to renew most of that funding by the end of 2025, which will be accretive to net interest margin.

The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 increased by $187 thousand to $372 thousand as compared to $185 thousand in the third quarter of the prior year; and increased by $134 thousand compared to the second quarter of 2025. The provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $1.91 million, a $1.52 million increase over the provision expense for the first nine months of 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $363 thousand and $3.30 million for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively.

Total non-performing assets of the Company as of September 30, 2025 were $28.44 million compared to $28.29 million the previous quarter, and $28.42 million at the end of 2024. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was largely unchanged at 1.75% as of September 30, 2025 compared to 1.76% as of June 30, 2025 and 1.74% as of December 31, 2024.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 decreased $203 thousand to $1.78 million compared to $1.99 million in the third quarter of the prior year. The decrease is primarily due to a $405 thousand decrease in bank owned life insurance revenue due to benefits received in the third quarter of 2024.

Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 increased by $1.41 million to $6.73 million compared to $5.32 million for the first three quarters of 2024. This increase includes $1.2 million of non-recurring revenue received under a debit card branding agreement.

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 totaled $12.36 million, a $2.50 million increase over $9.89 million in the third quarter of 2024; and a $408 thousand increase from the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase in operating expenses over the third quarter of 2024 includes $1.65 million in non-recurring expenses, primarily related to charter consolidation.

Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 increased by $7.84 million to $36.49 million compared to $28.64 million in the first three quarters of 2024. The increase in noninterest expense includes $5.49 million in non-recurring expenses. The table below includes expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 by expense category, breaks out the non-recurring expenses and compares the amount, excluding the non-recurring expenses, to the noninterest expenses for the first three quarters of 2024.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Excluding Actual Non-Recurring Non-Recurring Actual Operating Expenses: Expenses Expenses Expenses Expenses (in thousands) Salaries and employee benefits 19,419 352 19,067 18,287 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,383 2,383 2,031 Outside services 1,703 420 1,283 1,176 Data processing 3,771 3,771 2,946 Other 9,209 4,719 4,490 4,203 36,485 5,491 30,994 28,643

The non-recurring expenses included in salary and employee benefits and outside services are all attributable to the charter consolidation effort. The other non-recurring expenses include $3.29 million of charter consolidation expenses such as conversion costs for the core and ancillary systems, contract cancellations, and customer communications; a $1.96 million impairment charge on a nonmarketable equity investment; and $238 thousand of other expenses. Excluding these non-recurring items noninterest expenses increased $2.35 million, or 8%, over the first nine months of 2024.

The closing price for the Company’s stock was $34.15, as of the close of business October 14, 2025. Tangible Book Value per Share of the Company’s common stock increased by $1.87 and $3.65 to $46.24 compared to $44.37 as of June 30, 2025 and $42.59 as of December 31, 2024, respectively. The Tangible Book Value per Share of the Company’s common stock, excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income was $52.62 as of September 30, 2025, compared to $51.79 at the end of 2024.

About Foresight Financial Group, Inc.

Foresight Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Winnebago County, Illinois and is the parent company of Foresight Bank, which operates in Northern Illinois under its divisional names Northwest Bank of Rockford, State Bank in Freeport, State Bank of Davis, German American State Bank in German Valley, Winnebago and Pecatonica, Lena State Bank, and the State Bank of Herscher. Foresight’s common stock is traded on the “OTCQX” market under the trading symbol FGFH.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," "likely", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions particularly in the Company's markets; potential deterioration in real estate values, success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which the Company, or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the Company or its customers. The inclusion of forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that future events or plans contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, Assets 2025 2024 (in thousands, except per share data) Cash and due from banks $ 19,601 $ 16,905 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 25,371 45,357 Federal funds sold 1,989 1,738 Total cash and cash equivalents 46,961 64,000 Interest-bearing deposits in banks - term deposits 1,624 4,434 Debt securities: - Debt securities available-for-sale (AFS) 369,287 369,945 Debt securities held-to-maturity (HTM) 2,741 3,263 Marketable equity securities and other investments 5,545 7,592 Loans held for sale - 852 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,123,376 1,100,657 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned, net 56 - Premises and equipment, net 18,054 17,125 Bank owned life insurance 24,812 24,459 Other assets 36,317 40,892 Total assets $ 1,628,772 $ 1,633,219 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 241,473 $ 249,076 Interest-bearing 1,140,725 1,151,627 Total deposits 1,382,198 1,400,703 Federal funds purchased - 5,804 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 26,354 15,017 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings 37,662 40,911 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 15,666 17,386 Total liabilities 1,461,880 1,479,821 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 1,063 1,060 Additional paid-in capital 16,716 16,482 Retained earnings 188,119 184,961 Treasury stock, at cost (16,013 ) (16,008 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,992 ) (33,097 ) Total stockholders' equity 166,892 153,398 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,628,772 $ 1,633,219





Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

(in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 52,550 $ 52,035 Debt securities: Taxable 6,231 5,351 Tax-exempt 1,201 1,241 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other 955 1,650 Federal funds sold 12 91 Total interest income 60,949 60,368 Interest expense: Deposits 21,395 22,214 Federal funds purchased 6 57 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 166 352 FHLB and other borrowings 1,011 986 Total interest expense 22,578 23,609 Net interest income 38,371 36,759 Provision for credit losses 1,908 387 Net interest and dividend income, after provision for credit losses 36,463 36,372 Noninterest income: Customer service fees 1,316 1,050 Loss on sales and calls of AFS securities, net 0 -111 Gain on sale of loans, net 243 590 Loan servicing fees, net 641 57 Bank owned life insurance 500 950 ATM / interchange fees 1,655 1,604 Other 2,375 1,180 Total noninterest income 6,730 5,320 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 19,419 18,287 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,383 2,031 Outside services 1,703 1,176 Data processing 3,771 2,946 Other 9,209 4,203 Total noninterest expenses 36,485 28,643 Income before income taxes 6,708 13,049 Income tax expense 1,384 2,878 Net income $ 5,324 $ 10,171 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.48 $ 2.92 Diluted $ 1.48 $ 2.91





Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 30,

June 30,

March 31, December 31,

September 30, 2025

2025

2025 2024

2024 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 17,893 $ 17,739 $ 16,918 $ 17,249 $ 17,943 Interest on investment securities 2,447 2,394 2,591 2,269 2,183 Interest on fed funds sold and other deposits 150 285 532 818 573 Total interest income 20,490 20,418 20,041 20,336 20,699 Interest expense: Deposits 6,930 7,099 7,366 7,641 7,885 Federal funds purchased 4 - 2 7 29 FHLB and other borrowings 398 370 409 460 499 Total interest expense 7,332 7,469 7,777 8,108 8,413 Net interest income 13,158 12,949 12,264 12,228 12,286 Provision for credit losses 372 238 1,298 665 185 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,786 12,711 10,966 11,563 12,101 Noninterest income: Customer service fees 424 551 341 371 366 Net securities gains (losses) - - - - - Gain on sale of loans, net 79 26 138 182 303 Loan servicing fees, net 106 226 309 192 (98 ) Bank owned life insurance 166 177 157 160 571 ATM / debit card revenue 605 555 495 539 547 Other 404 1,468 503 429 298 Total noninterest income 1,784 3,003 1,943 1,873 1,987 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 6,808 6,408 6,203 6,383 6,302 Occupancy expense of premises, net 911 772 700 660 663 Outside services 615 422 666 435 411 Data processing 1,227 1,403 1,141 1,359 1,073 Other 2,795 2,943 3,471 1,414 1,409 Total noninterest expenses 12,356 11,948 12,181 10,251 9,858 Income before income taxes 2,214 3,766 728 3,185 4,230 Income tax expense 612 779 (7 ) 692 833 Net income $ 1,602 $ 2,987 $ 735 $ 2,493 $ 3,397





Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 19,601 $ 28,002 $ 19,996 $ 16,905 $ 30,162 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 25,371 13,025 46,118 45,357 20,040 Federal funds sold 1,989 787 452 1,738 2,183 Total cash and cash equivalents 46,961 41,814 66,566 64,000 52,385 Interest-bearing deposits in banks - term deposits 1,624 2,259 2,466 4,434 5,169 Debt securities: Debt securities available-for-sale (AFS) 369,287 361,146 380,667 369,945 368,386 Debt securities held-to-maturity (HTM) 2,741 3,263 3,263 3,263 3,616 Marketable equity securities and other investments 5,545 5,446 5,671 7,592 6,738 Loans held for sale - 480 573 852 794 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,123,376 1,116,498 1,084,761 1,100,657 1,102,342 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned, net 56 703 - - - Premises and equipment, net 18,054 16,889 16,978 17,125 17,125 Bank owned life insurance 24,812 24,646 24,615 24,459 24,300 Other assets 36,317 37,870 40,519 40,892 39,350 Total assets $ 1,628,772 $ 1,611,014 $ 1,626,079 $ 1,633,219 $ 1,620,205 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 241,473 $ 247,002 $ 250,709 $ 249,076 $ 237,685 Interest-bearing 1,140,725 1,136,961 1,142,009 1,151,627 1,138,578 Total deposits 1,382,198 1,383,963 1,392,718 1,400,703 1,376,263 Federal funds purchased - - 55 5,804 4,764 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 26,354 12,466 21,095 15,017 23,381 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings 37,662 39,889 37,810 40,911 39,174 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 15,666 14,737 16,670 17,386 16,970 Total liabilities 1,461,880 1,451,055 1,468,348 1,479,821 1,460,552 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - - - - Common stock 1,063 1,062 1,060 1,060 1,060 Additional paid-in capital 16,716 16,704 16,482 16,482 16,445 Retained earnings 188,119 187,237 184,972 184,961 183,118 Treasury stock, at cost (16,013 ) (16,013 ) (16,008 ) (16,008 ) (16,008 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,992 ) (29,031 ) (28,775 ) (33,097 ) (24,963 ) Total stockholders' equity 166,892 159,959 157,731 153,398 159,653 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,628,772 $ 1,611,014 $ 1,626,079 $ 1,633,219 $ 1,620,205







KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.83 $ 0.20 $ 0.69 $ 0.97 Diluted earnings per common share 0.44 0.82 0.20 0.69 0.97 Dividends per common share 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.18 0.18 Book value per common share 46.28 44.41 43.84 42.63 44.38 Tangible book value per common share 46.24 44.37 43.80 42.59 44.34 Tangible book value, excluding AOCI, per share 52.62 52.43 51.80 51.79 51.28 End of period shares outstanding 3,606,123 3,606,087 3,598,042 3,598,042 3,597,418 Average number of shares outstanding 3,606,119 3,606,137 3,598,042 3,597,478 3,494,270 Return on average assets 0.40 % 0.75 % 0.21 % 0.58 % 0.82 % Return on average equity 3.90 % 7.60 % 2.18 % 6.08 % 8.83 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.41 % 3.40 % 3.25 % 3.14 % 3.21 % Efficiency ratio, tax equivalent 81.23 % 73.61 % 83.72 % 72.58 68.97 ASSET QUALITY DATA (Unaudited) As of (Amounts in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Nonaccrual Loans 25,452 25,939 28,564 28,175 23,653 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 1,967 688 185 230 680 Total non-performing loans 27,419 26,627 28,749 28,405 24,333 Other real estate owned and other assets 56 703 6 13 7 Impaired other investments 961 961 961 - - Total non-performing Assets 28,436 28,291 29,716 28,418 24,340 Total Loans 1,137,006 1,130,124 1,100,853 1,115,351 1,117,022 Allowance for credit losses 13,630 13,626 16,092 14,694 14,678 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,123,376 1,116,498 1,084,761 1,100,657 1,102,344 Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.75 % 1.76 % 1.83 % 1.74 % 1.50 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 2.41 % 2.36 % 2.61 % 2.55 % 2.18 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.20 % 1.21 % 1.46 % 1.32 % 1.31 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 49.71 % 51.17 % 55.97 % 51.73 % 60.32 %



