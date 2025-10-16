Foresight Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

WINNEBAGO, Ill., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Financial Group, Inc. (OTCQX: FGFH) reported net income of $1.60 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, a 53% decrease compared to $3.40 million reported for the third quarter of 2024, and a 46% decrease compared to $2.99 million reported for the second quarter of 2025. Diluted Earnings per Share for the third quarter was $0.44 compared to $0.97 for the third quarter of 2024 and $0.82 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The third quarter of 2025 results include $1.65 million of non-recurring expenses, primarily related to the charter consolidation project and operating systems conversions. The third quarter results produced a Return on Average Equity of 3.90% and Return on Average Assets of 0.40%.
Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 decreased by 48% to $5.32 million compared to $10.17 million for the first three quarters of 2024. The decrease in net income reflects a $1.52 million increase in provision for loan losses, a $1.96 million impairment charge related to other equity investments and $3.53 million of non-recurring expenses, primarily related to the charter consolidation project and systems conversions. Diluted Earnings per Share for the first nine months of 2025 was $1.48 compared to $2.91 for the first three quarters of 2024.
Foresight CEO Peter Q. Morrison stated “the legal consolidation of our Company’s six banking charters occurred on May 1, 2025, the operating systems of four of the former charters were combined during the third quarter and the remaining two are on track to be converted by the end of October. The operational consolidation has required a herculean effort by our staff to complete five core as well as ancillary system conversions in the same year. As reflected in our financial statements, and as expected when we embarked on this path, it has been an expensive endeavor that will continue to a lesser extent into Q4 of 2025; however, it has positioned Foresight for future growth and profitability improvement. As we move forward, the Company is focused on gaining the efficiencies that operating as a single bank will provide, strengthening our sales culture and continuing to implement more robust and consistent credit administration practices.”
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 increased by $872 thousand, or 7%, to $13.16 million as compared to $12.29 million for the third quarter of 2024; and increased by $209 thousand, or 2%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased to 3.41% compared to 3.21% in the third quarter of 2024; and 3.40% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 increased by $1.61 million, or 4%, to $38.37 million compared to $36.76 million in the first nine months of 2024. The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis was 3.34% for the first nine months of 2025.
Total loans increased by $6.88 million during the quarter to $1.14 billion as of September 30, 2025 compared to $1.13 billion as of June 30, 2025; and increased by $22 million during the first three quarters of 2025. Total deposits decreased by $1.77 million during the third quarter to $1.38 billion as of September 30, 2025; and decreased by $18.51 million as compared to total deposits at the end of 2024. The decrease in deposits for both the quarter and year-to-date reflects non-renewal of approximately $40 million of time deposits related to the State of Illinois Ag Invest program due to a temporary disruption of the bank’s participation in the program during the charter consolidation process. The Company expects to renew most of that funding by the end of 2025, which will be accretive to net interest margin.
The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 increased by $187 thousand to $372 thousand as compared to $185 thousand in the third quarter of the prior year; and increased by $134 thousand compared to the second quarter of 2025. The provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $1.91 million, a $1.52 million increase over the provision expense for the first nine months of 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $363 thousand and $3.30 million for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively.
Total non-performing assets of the Company as of September 30, 2025 were $28.44 million compared to $28.29 million the previous quarter, and $28.42 million at the end of 2024. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was largely unchanged at 1.75% as of September 30, 2025 compared to 1.76% as of June 30, 2025 and 1.74% as of December 31, 2024.
Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 decreased $203 thousand to $1.78 million compared to $1.99 million in the third quarter of the prior year. The decrease is primarily due to a $405 thousand decrease in bank owned life insurance revenue due to benefits received in the third quarter of 2024.
Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 increased by $1.41 million to $6.73 million compared to $5.32 million for the first three quarters of 2024. This increase includes $1.2 million of non-recurring revenue received under a debit card branding agreement.
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 totaled $12.36 million, a $2.50 million increase over $9.89 million in the third quarter of 2024; and a $408 thousand increase from the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase in operating expenses over the third quarter of 2024 includes $1.65 million in non-recurring expenses, primarily related to charter consolidation.
Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 increased by $7.84 million to $36.49 million compared to $28.64 million in the first three quarters of 2024. The increase in noninterest expense includes $5.49 million in non-recurring expenses. The table below includes expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 by expense category, breaks out the non-recurring expenses and compares the amount, excluding the non-recurring expenses, to the noninterest expenses for the first three quarters of 2024.
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Excluding
|Actual
|Non-Recurring
|Non-Recurring
|Actual
|Operating Expenses:
|Expenses
|Expenses
|Expenses
|Expenses
|(in thousands)
|Salaries and employee benefits
|19,419
|352
|19,067
|18,287
|Occupancy expense of premises, net
|2,383
|2,383
|2,031
|Outside services
|1,703
|420
|1,283
|1,176
|Data processing
|3,771
|3,771
|2,946
|Other
|9,209
|4,719
|4,490
|4,203
|36,485
|5,491
|30,994
|28,643
The non-recurring expenses included in salary and employee benefits and outside services are all attributable to the charter consolidation effort. The other non-recurring expenses include $3.29 million of charter consolidation expenses such as conversion costs for the core and ancillary systems, contract cancellations, and customer communications; a $1.96 million impairment charge on a nonmarketable equity investment; and $238 thousand of other expenses. Excluding these non-recurring items noninterest expenses increased $2.35 million, or 8%, over the first nine months of 2024.
The closing price for the Company’s stock was $34.15, as of the close of business October 14, 2025. Tangible Book Value per Share of the Company’s common stock increased by $1.87 and $3.65 to $46.24 compared to $44.37 as of June 30, 2025 and $42.59 as of December 31, 2024, respectively. The Tangible Book Value per Share of the Company’s common stock, excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income was $52.62 as of September 30, 2025, compared to $51.79 at the end of 2024.
Forward-Looking Statements
When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," "likely", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.
|Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|Assets
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|19,601
|$
|16,905
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|25,371
|45,357
|Federal funds sold
|1,989
|1,738
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|46,961
|64,000
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks - term deposits
|1,624
|4,434
|Debt securities:
|-
|Debt securities available-for-sale (AFS)
|369,287
|369,945
|Debt securities held-to-maturity (HTM)
|2,741
|3,263
|Marketable equity securities and other investments
|5,545
|7,592
|Loans held for sale
|-
|852
|Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
|1,123,376
|1,100,657
|Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned, net
|56
|-
|Premises and equipment, net
|18,054
|17,125
|Bank owned life insurance
|24,812
|24,459
|Other assets
|36,317
|40,892
|Total assets
|$
|1,628,772
|$
|1,633,219
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|241,473
|$
|249,076
|Interest-bearing
|1,140,725
|1,151,627
|Total deposits
|1,382,198
|1,400,703
|Federal funds purchased
|-
|5,804
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|26,354
|15,017
|Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings
|37,662
|40,911
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|15,666
|17,386
|Total liabilities
|1,461,880
|1,479,821
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock
|-
|-
|Common stock
|1,063
|1,060
|Additional paid-in capital
|16,716
|16,482
|Retained earnings
|188,119
|184,961
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(16,013
|)
|(16,008
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(22,992
|)
|(33,097
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|166,892
|153,398
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,628,772
|$
|1,633,219
|Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Interest and dividend income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|52,550
|$
|52,035
|Debt securities:
|Taxable
|6,231
|5,351
|Tax-exempt
|1,201
|1,241
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other
|955
|1,650
|Federal funds sold
|12
|91
|Total interest income
|60,949
|60,368
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|21,395
|22,214
|Federal funds purchased
|6
|57
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|166
|352
|FHLB and other borrowings
|1,011
|986
|Total interest expense
|22,578
|23,609
|Net interest income
|38,371
|36,759
|Provision for credit losses
|1,908
|387
|Net interest and dividend income, after provision for credit losses
|36,463
|36,372
|Noninterest income:
|Customer service fees
|1,316
|1,050
|Loss on sales and calls of AFS securities, net
|0
|-111
|Gain on sale of loans, net
|243
|590
|Loan servicing fees, net
|641
|57
|Bank owned life insurance
|500
|950
|ATM / interchange fees
|1,655
|1,604
|Other
|2,375
|1,180
|Total noninterest income
|6,730
|5,320
|Noninterest expenses:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|19,419
|18,287
|Occupancy expense of premises, net
|2,383
|2,031
|Outside services
|1,703
|1,176
|Data processing
|3,771
|2,946
|Other
|9,209
|4,203
|Total noninterest expenses
|36,485
|28,643
|Income before income taxes
|6,708
|13,049
|Income tax expense
|1,384
|2,878
|Net income
|$
|5,324
|$
|10,171
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|1.48
|$
|2.92
|Diluted
|$
|1.48
|$
|2.91
|Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income
|(Unaudited)
|For the Quarter Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Interest and dividend income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|17,893
|$
|17,739
|$
|16,918
|$
|17,249
|$
|17,943
|Interest on investment securities
|2,447
|2,394
|2,591
|2,269
|2,183
|Interest on fed funds sold and other deposits
|150
|285
|532
|818
|573
|Total interest income
|20,490
|20,418
|20,041
|20,336
|20,699
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|6,930
|7,099
|7,366
|7,641
|7,885
|Federal funds purchased
|4
|-
|2
|7
|29
|FHLB and other borrowings
|398
|370
|409
|460
|499
|Total interest expense
|7,332
|7,469
|7,777
|8,108
|8,413
|Net interest income
|13,158
|12,949
|12,264
|12,228
|12,286
|Provision for credit losses
|372
|238
|1,298
|665
|185
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|12,786
|12,711
|10,966
|11,563
|12,101
|Noninterest income:
|Customer service fees
|424
|551
|341
|371
|366
|Net securities gains (losses)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gain on sale of loans, net
|79
|26
|138
|182
|303
|Loan servicing fees, net
|106
|226
|309
|192
|(98
|)
|Bank owned life insurance
|166
|177
|157
|160
|571
|ATM / debit card revenue
|605
|555
|495
|539
|547
|Other
|404
|1,468
|503
|429
|298
|Total noninterest income
|1,784
|3,003
|1,943
|1,873
|1,987
|Noninterest expenses:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|6,808
|6,408
|6,203
|6,383
|6,302
|Occupancy expense of premises, net
|911
|772
|700
|660
|663
|Outside services
|615
|422
|666
|435
|411
|Data processing
|1,227
|1,403
|1,141
|1,359
|1,073
|Other
|2,795
|2,943
|3,471
|1,414
|1,409
|Total noninterest expenses
|12,356
|11,948
|12,181
|10,251
|9,858
|Income before income taxes
|2,214
|3,766
|728
|3,185
|4,230
|Income tax expense
|612
|779
|(7
|)
|692
|833
|Net income
|$
|1,602
|$
|2,987
|$
|735
|$
|2,493
|$
|3,397
|Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited)
|As of
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|19,601
|$
|28,002
|$
|19,996
|$
|16,905
|$
|30,162
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|25,371
|13,025
|46,118
|45,357
|20,040
|Federal funds sold
|1,989
|787
|452
|1,738
|2,183
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|46,961
|41,814
|66,566
|64,000
|52,385
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks - term deposits
|1,624
|2,259
|2,466
|4,434
|5,169
|Debt securities:
|Debt securities available-for-sale (AFS)
|369,287
|361,146
|380,667
|369,945
|368,386
|Debt securities held-to-maturity (HTM)
|2,741
|3,263
|3,263
|3,263
|3,616
|Marketable equity securities and other investments
|5,545
|5,446
|5,671
|7,592
|6,738
|Loans held for sale
|-
|480
|573
|852
|794
|Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
|1,123,376
|1,116,498
|1,084,761
|1,100,657
|1,102,342
|Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned, net
|56
|703
|-
|-
|-
|Premises and equipment, net
|18,054
|16,889
|16,978
|17,125
|17,125
|Bank owned life insurance
|24,812
|24,646
|24,615
|24,459
|24,300
|Other assets
|36,317
|37,870
|40,519
|40,892
|39,350
|Total assets
|$
|1,628,772
|$
|1,611,014
|$
|1,626,079
|$
|1,633,219
|$
|1,620,205
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|241,473
|$
|247,002
|$
|250,709
|$
|249,076
|$
|237,685
|Interest-bearing
|1,140,725
|1,136,961
|1,142,009
|1,151,627
|1,138,578
|Total deposits
|1,382,198
|1,383,963
|1,392,718
|1,400,703
|1,376,263
|Federal funds purchased
|-
|-
|55
|5,804
|4,764
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|26,354
|12,466
|21,095
|15,017
|23,381
|Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings
|37,662
|39,889
|37,810
|40,911
|39,174
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|15,666
|14,737
|16,670
|17,386
|16,970
|Total liabilities
|1,461,880
|1,451,055
|1,468,348
|1,479,821
|1,460,552
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Common stock
|1,063
|1,062
|1,060
|1,060
|1,060
|Additional paid-in capital
|16,716
|16,704
|16,482
|16,482
|16,445
|Retained earnings
|188,119
|187,237
|184,972
|184,961
|183,118
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(16,013
|)
|(16,013
|)
|(16,008
|)
|(16,008
|)
|(16,008
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(22,992
|)
|(29,031
|)
|(28,775
|)
|(33,097
|)
|(24,963
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|166,892
|159,959
|157,731
|153,398
|159,653
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,628,772
|$
|1,611,014
|$
|1,626,079
|$
|1,633,219
|$
|1,620,205
|KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
|(Unaudited)
|As of and for the Quarter Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.83
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.97
|Diluted earnings per common share
|0.44
|0.82
|0.20
|0.69
|0.97
|Dividends per common share
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|0.18
|0.18
|Book value per common share
|46.28
|44.41
|43.84
|42.63
|44.38
|Tangible book value per common share
|46.24
|44.37
|43.80
|42.59
|44.34
|Tangible book value, excluding AOCI, per share
|52.62
|52.43
|51.80
|51.79
|51.28
|End of period shares outstanding
|3,606,123
|3,606,087
|3,598,042
|3,598,042
|3,597,418
|Average number of shares outstanding
|3,606,119
|3,606,137
|3,598,042
|3,597,478
|3,494,270
|Return on average assets
|0.40
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.82
|%
|Return on average equity
|3.90
|%
|7.60
|%
|2.18
|%
|6.08
|%
|8.83
|%
|Net interest margin, tax equivalent
|3.41
|%
|3.40
|%
|3.25
|%
|3.14
|%
|3.21
|%
|Efficiency ratio, tax equivalent
|81.23
|%
|73.61
|%
|83.72
|%
|72.58
|68.97
|ASSET QUALITY DATA
|(Unaudited)
|As of
|(Amounts in thousands)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Nonaccrual Loans
|25,452
|25,939
|28,564
|28,175
|23,653
|Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|1,967
|688
|185
|230
|680
|Total non-performing loans
|27,419
|26,627
|28,749
|28,405
|24,333
|Other real estate owned and other assets
|56
|703
|6
|13
|7
|Impaired other investments
|961
|961
|961
|-
|-
|Total non-performing Assets
|28,436
|28,291
|29,716
|28,418
|24,340
|Total Loans
|1,137,006
|1,130,124
|1,100,853
|1,115,351
|1,117,022
|Allowance for credit losses
|13,630
|13,626
|16,092
|14,694
|14,678
|Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
|1,123,376
|1,116,498
|1,084,761
|1,100,657
|1,102,344
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|1.75
|%
|1.76
|%
|1.83
|%
|1.74
|%
|1.50
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|2.41
|%
|2.36
|%
|2.61
|%
|2.55
|%
|2.18
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|1.20
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.46
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.31
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|49.71
|%
|51.17
|%
|55.97
|%
|51.73
|%
|60.32
|%