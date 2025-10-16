Foresight Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

WINNEBAGO, Ill., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Financial Group, Inc. (OTCQX: FGFH) reported net income of $1.60 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, a 53% decrease compared to $3.40 million reported for the third quarter of 2024, and a 46% decrease compared to $2.99 million reported for the second quarter of 2025. Diluted Earnings per Share for the third quarter was $0.44 compared to $0.97 for the third quarter of 2024 and $0.82 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The third quarter of 2025 results include $1.65 million of non-recurring expenses, primarily related to the charter consolidation project and operating systems conversions. The third quarter results produced a Return on Average Equity of 3.90% and Return on Average Assets of 0.40%.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 decreased by 48% to $5.32 million compared to $10.17 million for the first three quarters of 2024. The decrease in net income reflects a $1.52 million increase in provision for loan losses, a $1.96 million impairment charge related to other equity investments and $3.53 million of non-recurring expenses, primarily related to the charter consolidation project and systems conversions. Diluted Earnings per Share for the first nine months of 2025 was $1.48 compared to $2.91 for the first three quarters of 2024.

Foresight CEO Peter Q. Morrison stated “the legal consolidation of our Company’s six banking charters occurred on May 1, 2025, the operating systems of four of the former charters were combined during the third quarter and the remaining two are on track to be converted by the end of October. The operational consolidation has required a herculean effort by our staff to complete five core as well as ancillary system conversions in the same year. As reflected in our financial statements, and as expected when we embarked on this path, it has been an expensive endeavor that will continue to a lesser extent into Q4 of 2025; however, it has positioned Foresight for future growth and profitability improvement. As we move forward, the Company is focused on gaining the efficiencies that operating as a single bank will provide, strengthening our sales culture and continuing to implement more robust and consistent credit administration practices.”

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 increased by $872 thousand, or 7%, to $13.16 million as compared to $12.29 million for the third quarter of 2024; and increased by $209 thousand, or 2%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased to 3.41% compared to 3.21% in the third quarter of 2024; and 3.40% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 increased by $1.61 million, or 4%, to $38.37 million compared to $36.76 million in the first nine months of 2024. The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis was 3.34% for the first nine months of 2025.

Total loans increased by $6.88 million during the quarter to $1.14 billion as of September 30, 2025 compared to $1.13 billion as of June 30, 2025; and increased by $22 million during the first three quarters of 2025. Total deposits decreased by $1.77 million during the third quarter to $1.38 billion as of September 30, 2025; and decreased by $18.51 million as compared to total deposits at the end of 2024. The decrease in deposits for both the quarter and year-to-date reflects non-renewal of approximately $40 million of time deposits related to the State of Illinois Ag Invest program due to a temporary disruption of the bank’s participation in the program during the charter consolidation process. The Company expects to renew most of that funding by the end of 2025, which will be accretive to net interest margin.

The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 increased by $187 thousand to $372 thousand as compared to $185 thousand in the third quarter of the prior year; and increased by $134 thousand compared to the second quarter of 2025. The provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $1.91 million, a $1.52 million increase over the provision expense for the first nine months of 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $363 thousand and $3.30 million for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively.

Total non-performing assets of the Company as of September 30, 2025 were $28.44 million compared to $28.29 million the previous quarter, and $28.42 million at the end of 2024. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was largely unchanged at 1.75% as of September 30, 2025 compared to 1.76% as of June 30, 2025 and 1.74% as of December 31, 2024.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 decreased $203 thousand to $1.78 million compared to $1.99 million in the third quarter of the prior year. The decrease is primarily due to a $405 thousand decrease in bank owned life insurance revenue due to benefits received in the third quarter of 2024.

Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 increased by $1.41 million to $6.73 million compared to $5.32 million for the first three quarters of 2024. This increase includes $1.2 million of non-recurring revenue received under a debit card branding agreement.

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 totaled $12.36 million, a $2.50 million increase over $9.89 million in the third quarter of 2024; and a $408 thousand increase from the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase in operating expenses over the third quarter of 2024 includes $1.65 million in non-recurring expenses, primarily related to charter consolidation.

Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 increased by $7.84 million to $36.49 million compared to $28.64 million in the first three quarters of 2024. The increase in noninterest expense includes $5.49 million in non-recurring expenses. The table below includes expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 by expense category, breaks out the non-recurring expenses and compares the amount, excluding the non-recurring expenses, to the noninterest expenses for the first three quarters of 2024.

 Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2025 2024
   Excluding  
 ActualNon-RecurringNon-Recurring Actual
Operating Expenses:ExpensesExpensesExpenses Expenses
 (in thousands)
Salaries and employee benefits19,41935219,067 18,287
Occupancy expense of premises, net2,383 2,383 2,031
Outside services1,7034201,283 1,176
Data processing3,771 3,771 2,946
Other9,2094,7194,490 4,203
      
 36,4855,49130,994 28,643
      

The non-recurring expenses included in salary and employee benefits and outside services are all attributable to the charter consolidation effort. The other non-recurring expenses include $3.29 million of charter consolidation expenses such as conversion costs for the core and ancillary systems, contract cancellations, and customer communications; a $1.96 million impairment charge on a nonmarketable equity investment; and $238 thousand of other expenses. Excluding these non-recurring items noninterest expenses increased $2.35 million, or 8%, over the first nine months of 2024.

The closing price for the Company’s stock was $34.15, as of the close of business October 14, 2025. Tangible Book Value per Share of the Company’s common stock increased by $1.87 and $3.65 to $46.24 compared to $44.37 as of June 30, 2025 and $42.59 as of December 31, 2024, respectively. The Tangible Book Value per Share of the Company’s common stock, excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income was $52.62 as of September 30, 2025, compared to $51.79 at the end of 2024.

About Foresight Financial Group, Inc.

Foresight Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Winnebago County, Illinois and is the parent company of Foresight Bank, which operates in Northern Illinois under its divisional names Northwest Bank of Rockford, State Bank in Freeport, State Bank of Davis, German American State Bank in German Valley, Winnebago and Pecatonica, Lena State Bank, and the State Bank of Herscher. Foresight’s common stock is traded on the “OTCQX” market under the trading symbol FGFH.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," "likely", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions particularly in the Company's markets; potential deterioration in real estate values, success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which the Company, or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the Company or its customers. The inclusion of forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that future events or plans contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries   
Consolidated Balance Sheets   
September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024   
(Unaudited)   
 September 30, December 31,
Assets 2025   2024 
 (in thousands, except per share data)
Cash and due from banks$19,601  $16,905 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 25,371   45,357 
Federal funds sold 1,989   1,738 
Total cash and cash equivalents 46,961   64,000 
    
Interest-bearing deposits in banks - term deposits 1,624   4,434 
Debt securities: -   
Debt securities available-for-sale (AFS) 369,287   369,945 
Debt securities held-to-maturity (HTM) 2,741   3,263 
Marketable equity securities and other investments 5,545   7,592 
Loans held for sale -   852 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,123,376   1,100,657 
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned, net 56   - 
Premises and equipment, net 18,054   17,125 
Bank owned life insurance 24,812   24,459 
Other assets 36,317   40,892 
Total assets$1,628,772  $1,633,219 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
    
Liabilities:   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing$241,473  $249,076 
Interest-bearing 1,140,725   1,151,627 
Total deposits 1,382,198   1,400,703 
Federal funds purchased -   5,804 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 26,354   15,017 
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings 37,662   40,911 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 15,666   17,386 
Total liabilities 1,461,880   1,479,821 
    
Stockholders' equity:   
Preferred stock -   - 
Common stock 1,063   1,060 
Additional paid-in capital 16,716   16,482 
Retained earnings 188,119   184,961 
Treasury stock, at cost (16,013)  (16,008)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,992)  (33,097)
Total stockholders' equity 166,892   153,398 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,628,772  $1,633,219 
    


Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries     
Consolidated Statements of Income     
(Unaudited)     
      
 Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2025
 2024
 (in thousands, except per share data) 
Interest and dividend income:     
Loans, including fees$52,550  $52,035 
Debt securities:     
Taxable 6,231   5,351 
Tax-exempt 1,201   1,241 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other 955   1,650 
Federal funds sold 12   91 
Total interest income 60,949   60,368 
Interest expense:     
Deposits 21,395   22,214 
Federal funds purchased 6   57 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 166   352 
FHLB and other borrowings 1,011   986 
Total interest expense 22,578   23,609 
Net interest income 38,371   36,759 
Provision for credit losses 1,908   387 
Net interest and dividend income, after provision for credit losses 36,463   36,372 
      
Noninterest income:     
Customer service fees 1,316   1,050 
Loss on sales and calls of AFS securities, net 0   -111 
Gain on sale of loans, net 243   590 
Loan servicing fees, net 641   57 
Bank owned life insurance 500   950 
ATM / interchange fees 1,655   1,604 
Other 2,375   1,180 
Total noninterest income 6,730   5,320 
      
Noninterest expenses:     
Salaries and employee benefits 19,419   18,287 
Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,383   2,031 
Outside services 1,703   1,176 
Data processing 3,771   2,946 
Other 9,209   4,203 
Total noninterest expenses 36,485   28,643 
      
Income before income taxes 6,708   13,049 
Income tax expense 1,384   2,878 
      
Net income$5,324  $10,171 
      
Earnings per common share:     
Basic$1.48  $2.92 
Diluted$1.48  $2.91 
        


Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries           
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income            
(Unaudited)            
             
 For the Quarter Ended
 September 30,
 June 30,
 March 31, December 31,
 September 30,
 2025
 2025
 2025 2024
 2024
Interest and dividend income:            
Loans, including fees$17,893  $17,739  $16,918  $17,249  $17,943 
Interest on investment securities 2,447   2,394   2,591   2,269   2,183 
Interest on fed funds sold and other deposits 150   285   532   818   573 
Total interest income 20,490   20,418   20,041   20,336   20,699 
Interest expense:            
Deposits 6,930   7,099   7,366   7,641   7,885 
Federal funds purchased 4   -   2   7   29 
FHLB and other borrowings 398   370   409   460   499 
Total interest expense 7,332   7,469   7,777   8,108   8,413 
Net interest income 13,158   12,949   12,264   12,228   12,286 
Provision for credit losses 372   238   1,298   665   185 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,786   12,711   10,966   11,563   12,101 
             
Noninterest income:            
Customer service fees 424   551   341   371   366 
Net securities gains (losses) -   -   -   -   - 
Gain on sale of loans, net 79   26   138   182   303 
Loan servicing fees, net 106   226   309   192   (98)
Bank owned life insurance 166   177   157   160   571 
ATM / debit card revenue 605   555   495   539   547 
Other 404   1,468   503   429   298 
Total noninterest income 1,784   3,003   1,943   1,873   1,987 
             
Noninterest expenses:            
Salaries and employee benefits 6,808   6,408   6,203   6,383   6,302 
Occupancy expense of premises, net 911   772   700   660   663 
Outside services 615   422   666   435   411 
Data processing 1,227   1,403   1,141   1,359   1,073 
Other 2,795   2,943   3,471   1,414   1,409 
Total noninterest expenses 12,356   11,948   12,181   10,251   9,858 
Income before income taxes 2,214   3,766   728   3,185   4,230 
Income tax expense 612   779   (7)  692   833 
Net income$1,602  $2,987  $735  $2,493  $3,397 
             


Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries         
Consolidated Balance Sheets         
(Unaudited)         
 As of
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
  2025   2025   2025   2024   2024 
Assets         
Cash and due from banks$19,601  $28,002  $19,996  $16,905  $30,162 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 25,371   13,025   46,118   45,357   20,040 
Federal funds sold 1,989   787   452   1,738   2,183 
Total cash and cash equivalents 46,961   41,814   66,566   64,000   52,385 
          
Interest-bearing deposits in banks - term deposits 1,624   2,259   2,466   4,434   5,169 
Debt securities:         
Debt securities available-for-sale (AFS) 369,287   361,146   380,667   369,945   368,386 
Debt securities held-to-maturity (HTM) 2,741   3,263   3,263   3,263   3,616 
Marketable equity securities and other investments 5,545   5,446   5,671   7,592   6,738 
Loans held for sale -   480   573   852   794 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,123,376   1,116,498   1,084,761   1,100,657   1,102,342 
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned, net 56   703   -   -   - 
Premises and equipment, net 18,054   16,889   16,978   17,125   17,125 
Bank owned life insurance 24,812   24,646   24,615   24,459   24,300 
Other assets 36,317   37,870   40,519   40,892   39,350 
Total assets$1,628,772  $1,611,014  $1,626,079  $1,633,219  $1,620,205 
          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity         
Liabilities:         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing$241,473  $247,002  $250,709  $249,076  $237,685 
Interest-bearing 1,140,725   1,136,961   1,142,009   1,151,627   1,138,578 
Total deposits 1,382,198   1,383,963   1,392,718   1,400,703   1,376,263 
Federal funds purchased -   -   55   5,804   4,764 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 26,354   12,466   21,095   15,017   23,381 
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings 37,662   39,889   37,810   40,911   39,174 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 15,666   14,737   16,670   17,386   16,970 
Total liabilities 1,461,880   1,451,055   1,468,348   1,479,821   1,460,552 
Stockholders' equity:         
Preferred stock -   -   -   -   - 
Common stock 1,063   1,062   1,060   1,060   1,060 
Additional paid-in capital 16,716   16,704   16,482   16,482   16,445 
Retained earnings 188,119   187,237   184,972   184,961   183,118 
Treasury stock, at cost (16,013)  (16,013)  (16,008)  (16,008)  (16,008)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,992)  (29,031)  (28,775)  (33,097)  (24,963)
Total stockholders' equity 166,892   159,959   157,731   153,398   159,653 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,628,772  $1,611,014  $1,626,079  $1,633,219  $1,620,205 
          



KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS         
(Unaudited)         
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
  2025   2025   2025   2024   2024 
          
Basic earnings per common share$0.44  $0.83  $0.20  $0.69  $0.97 
Diluted earnings per common share 0.44   0.82   0.20   0.69   0.97 
Dividends per common share 0.20   0.20   0.20   0.18   0.18 
          
Book value per common share 46.28   44.41   43.84   42.63   44.38 
Tangible book value per common share 46.24   44.37   43.80   42.59   44.34 
Tangible book value, excluding AOCI, per share 52.62   52.43   51.80   51.79   51.28 
End of period shares outstanding 3,606,123   3,606,087   3,598,042   3,598,042   3,597,418 
Average number of shares outstanding 3,606,119   3,606,137   3,598,042   3,597,478   3,494,270 
          
Return on average assets 0.40%  0.75%  0.21%  0.58%  0.82%
Return on average equity 3.90%  7.60%  2.18%  6.08%  8.83%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.41%  3.40%  3.25%  3.14%  3.21%
Efficiency ratio, tax equivalent 81.23%  73.61%  83.72%  72.58   68.97 
          
          
ASSET QUALITY DATA         
(Unaudited)As of
(Amounts in thousands)September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
  2025   2025   2025   2024   2024 
          
Nonaccrual Loans 25,452   25,939   28,564   28,175   23,653 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 1,967   688   185   230   680 
Total non-performing loans 27,419   26,627   28,749   28,405   24,333 
Other real estate owned and other assets 56   703   6   13   7 
Impaired other investments 961   961   961   -   - 
Total non-performing Assets 28,436   28,291   29,716   28,418   24,340 
          
Total Loans 1,137,006   1,130,124   1,100,853   1,115,351   1,117,022 
Allowance for credit losses 13,630   13,626   16,092   14,694   14,678 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,123,376   1,116,498   1,084,761   1,100,657   1,102,344 
          
Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.75%  1.76%  1.83%  1.74%  1.50%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 2.41%  2.36%  2.61%  2.55%  2.18%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.20%  1.21%  1.46%  1.32%  1.31%
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 49.71%  51.17%  55.97%  51.73%  60.32%
          



