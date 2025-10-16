Streann Media Launches "Mini-Series Turnkey," Revolutionizing Vertical Video with AI-Powered Platform

Miami, Florida, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streann Media, the award-winning Video + AI SaaS company, has unveiled its latest innovation, "Mini-Series Turnkey," a white-label platform designed to empower creators, studios, and brands to develop their own AI-powered vertical-series apps in a matter of weeks. This groundbreaking solution integrates Streann’s patented technologies, including Inside-Reels™, Inside-Ads™, and AI Agents™, into a cohesive infrastructure that streamlines content publishing, personalization, and monetization across all screens.





Streann Mini-Series Turn-Key White Label is here!

The market for vertical mini-series is experiencing explosive growth. In 2024, the global short-drama platform market was valued at USD 6.5 billion and is projected to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2030, with the vertical-drama segment alone expected to nearly double. In China, short-form online dramas are already generating significant revenue, and the U.S. micro-drama market is poised to exceed USD 3.8 billion by 2030.

Streann’s "Mini-Series Turnkey" offers a comprehensive suite of tools necessary to thrive in the vertical-video era. It features a Smart CMS for seamless content distribution, flexible monetization options, an integrated community engine, and AI Agents that enhance user engagement through personalized content recommendations and upsell triggers. The platform also provides full analytics, referral tools, and CRM integrations, along with white-label SDKs for various platforms including Web, iOS, Android, and connected TVs.

"Mini-series are not just content — they’re a new media economy," said Giovanni Punzo, CEO of Streann Media. "Streann is building the Shopify for Vertical Video — an AI-powered infrastructure that lets any company launch, own, and scale its own video ecosystem."

Streann Media is positioning itself as a leader in the vertical video space, offering a SaaS model with SDK licensing, setup fees, and revenue-sharing opportunities. The company’s patented monetization formats and proprietary AI infrastructure provide a competitive edge, enabling high-margin scalability and rapid expansion in the global short-form entertainment market.

"Mini-Series Turnkey" is now available to creators, studios, and enterprises worldwide, offering a complete package that includes Web and App deployment, AI onboarding, and monetization setup. This launch marks a significant step forward in the evolution of digital content creation and distribution, setting a new standard for the industry.

About Streann Media



Streann Media is the leading platform for next-generation video solutions, empowering content creators and media companies with cutting-edge tools for content creation, distribution, engagement, and monetization. With patented technology, AI-powered features, and multi-screen capabilities, Streann transforms the way audiences connect with content across web, mobile, and connected TV.

