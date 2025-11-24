Streann Media Partners with World Legends Padel Tour for AI-Powered Digital Production at Miami Finals

Miami, Florida , Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Legends Padel Tour (WLPT), an international sporting circuit featuring former global football stars, has selected Miami-based technology company Streann Media as its official digital partner for the 2025 Miami Finals. The event, scheduled for November 29–30 at the Ultra Padel Club, marks the closing stage of the tour’s expanding global calendar.

Recognized as the first global padel circuit centered around former sports legends, the World Legends Padel Tour has rapidly expanded its international presence. The 2025 season includes stops in major cities such as London, Paris, Rome, Madrid, Amsterdam, Istanbul, and New York, culminating in Miami for the Finals.

The Miami Finals will showcase an exceptional lineup of former international football stars, including Francesco Totti, Christian Vieri, Fernando Llorente, Vincent Candela, Luca Toni, Andriy Shevchenko, Xabi Prieto, Luca Ceccarelli, Diego Perotti, Germán Denis, Tommaso Locatelli, and Marco Materazzi. Their participation continues to elevate WLPT as a unique convergence of elite sport and global football heritage.

As part of the collaboration, Streann Media will oversee all digital aspects of the Miami event. This includes a multi-camera production system for match coverage and the awards gala, real-time video feeds for the venue’s large-format screens, and the full management of social media content through an on-site production team. The Finals will be streamed through a newly created World Legends Padel Tour channel on StreannStudio.ai, the company’s AI-powered video platform designed for creators, brands, and communities.

StreannStudio.ai will serve as the central hub for all digital content related to the Miami Finals. The platform integrates live studio capabilities, on-demand video hosting, highlight generation, and channel programming tools within a single environment. Fans will have access to live match broadcasts, replays, behind-the-scenes content, interviews, and AI-generated short-form clips throughout the event.

In addition to live and on-demand content, official social media coverage for the Miami Finals will be produced using SocialCap.ai, Streann’s artificial intelligence tool for automated captions, post text, and short-form content creation. World Legends Padel is expected to release regular updates during the tournament weekend across its social channels.

“The Miami Finals are a key moment for the World Legends Padel Tour, and partnering with Streann allows us to elevate the digital experience for our fans worldwide,” said Alessandro Moggi, President of World Legends Padel Tour. “Streann’s production capabilities and AI-powered platforms will help us deliver high-quality coverage across every channel.”

“This partnership reflects the convergence of sports, technology and global entertainment,” said Giovanni ‘Gio’ Punzo, CEO of Streann. “With StreannStudio.ai and SocialCap.ai, we are introducing advanced video and AI workflows that will enhance the way fans engage with the World Legends Padel Tour Finals.”

The collaboration aims to expand the tour’s digital reach by combining Streann’s video production and AI technologies with the growing international interest in padel, one of the world’s fastest-developing sports. With centralized streaming, AI-assisted content creation, and continuous social distribution, the Miami Finals will represent the most digitally integrated stage of the 2025 World Legends Padel Tour season.

Streann Media is the leading platform for next-generation video solutions, empowering content creators and media companies with cutting-edge tools for content creation, distribution, engagement, and monetization. With patented technology, AI-powered features, and multi-screen capabilities, Streann transforms the way audiences connect with content across web, mobile, and connected TV.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/41Qsla0ywic