Questex Recognized for Exceptional B2B Content, Wins Four Eddie & Ozzie Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, a leading information services and event company, today announces four of its brands – Bar & Restaurant News, Fierce Healthcare, Fierce Network and Fierce Pharma – won Eddie & Ozzie Awards. The Awards are the most prestigious recognition for excellence in editorial content and design in the media industry.

“Our content team lives and breathes the industries we serve,” said Paul Miller, CEO of Questex. “They don’t just report news — they uncover insights that move markets. This recognition is a testament to their talent, creativity, and relentless focus on delivering real value to our audiences. I couldn’t be prouder.”

The winning entries include:

Bar & Restaurant News : Range of B2B Work Highlights Pride Month, DE&I, the Immigrant Workforce in Bars, Restaurants and Hospitality [Range of Work by a Single Author: B2B]

: Range of B2B Work Highlights Pride Month, DE&I, the Immigrant Workforce in Bars, Restaurants and Hospitality [Range of Work by a Single Author: B2B] Fierce Healthcare : Fired HHS civil servants, veterans fear for the future of US healthcare [Single Article: B2B: Healthcare/Medical/Nursing: Clinical Practice & Specialty Medicine]

: Fired HHS civil servants, veterans fear for the future of US healthcare [Single Article: B2B: Healthcare/Medical/Nursing: Clinical Practice & Specialty Medicine] Fierce Network : Going nuclear: The cloud’s big hunt for power [Series of Articles: B2B: Technology]

: Going nuclear: The cloud’s big hunt for power [Series of Articles: B2B: Technology] Fierce Pharma: 3 Big Pharma companies, 33 phase 3 trials: The race for supremacy in an ADC field [Analysis: B2B]

Questex was shortlisted for 20 Eddie awards.

