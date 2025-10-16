Inside ‘Marketers Connect’: What B2B Leaders Can Expect at This Year’s Most Anticipated Event

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a leading U.S. based demand generation company, is gearing up to host this fall’s most anticipated event- Marketers Connect: New York Edition, which is going to take place at Bar Harta, Grayson Hotel, New York City, on October 23, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

This year, Vereigen Media’s Marketers Connect series has continuously delivered measurable results, sparking partnerships, boosting conversations, and redefining the B2B marketing experience across major cities of United States. Following the tremendous success of the San Francisco edition, they are hosting a New York event that promises an unforgettable evening of insights and networking, featuring the dynamic speakers, marketing innovators, and decision-makers for an evening where every minute spent here truly matters.

A Night Built Around Real Connections and Real Insights

This exclusive Happy Hour and Networking event will feature panel discussions, live networking sessions, and interactive dialogue with leaders shaping the future of marketing. This event is designed for senior marketers, demand generation experts, and sales leaders eager to exchange insights on ABM, AI-driven targeting, verified engagement, and content syndication.

Attendees can expect valuable, time-worthy interactions, not just another networking night. As Vereigen Media continues to champion real engagement from real people, this event reflects that mission perfectly.

“We’ve built Vereigen Media on the power of relationships that deliver results. Marketers Connect is an extension of that, where connections become collaborations”

- Anuj Pakhare, Founder & CEO at Vereigen Media

Speaker Lineup: The Voices Defining B2B’s Future

The stellar event will feature an exciting panel lineup that will share actionable insights, success stories, and emerging trends in demand generation, ABM, and omnichannel marketing:



Gilah Petri , Senior Growth Marketing Manager, Global Demand Generation, NICE Ltd

, Senior Growth Marketing Manager, Global Demand Generation, NICE Ltd Lucas Rabinowitz , AVP, GM Control and Compliance, CHEQ

, AVP, GM Control and Compliance, CHEQ Chelsea Haynes , Head of Marketing, Opal Security

, Head of Marketing, Opal Security Rachel Bien , SVP, Omnichannel Media Architecture, Assembly Global

, SVP, Omnichannel Media Architecture, Assembly Global Doug Detlefsen, VP - Strategic Sales Team, Vereigen Media



These panellists at Marketers Connect will tackle the real-world challenges and opportunities with unique perspectives, offering attendees a front-row seat to strategies that drive measurable, compliant, and authentic engagement. They will cover everything from the power of first-party data and human verification to redefining personalization in the age of privacy compliance.

Backed by Proven Success

Vereigen Media’s Marketers Connect events have already earned high praise for delivering genuine results. The recent San Francisco edition unlocked partnership opportunities and strengthened the brand presence of the attendees through verified, high-intent engagement. The same energy, insight, and opportunity are now coming to New York, with new goals and a renewed mission to make this edition the most impactful yet.

Event Details

Location: Bar Harta, Grayson Hotel, 30 W 39th St, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10018

Date: October 23, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM



Agenda:

6:00 - 7:00 PM: Networking, light bites, and cocktails

7:00 - 8:00 PM: Panel discussion featuring industry leaders

8:00 - 9:00 PM: Networking and cocktails



Why B2B Marketers Must Attend the Marketers Connect

Discover What’s Next: Explore what’s shaping B2B marketing and how your peers are adapting.

Explore what’s shaping B2B marketing and how your peers are adapting. Exclusive Panel Insights: Learn from the top decision-makers and growth leaders from the global companies such as- NICE Ltd, CHEQ, Opal Security, Assembly Global, and Vereigen Media.

Learn from the top decision-makers and growth leaders from the global companies such as- NICE Ltd, CHEQ, Opal Security, Assembly Global, and Vereigen Media. Network with Decision-Makers: Build relationships with top marketing professionals and growth strategists to shape the marketing future.

Build relationships with top marketing professionals and growth strategists to shape the marketing future. Leave with Actionable Takeaways: Connect with the dynamic experts and gain the strategies to strengthen ABM, demand generation, and engagement initiatives.

Register now for Marketers Connect New York: https://vereigenmedia.com/events/marketers-connect-new-york/

Experience what the future of marketing feels like- connected, collaborative, and completely human, driving genuine connections for real results.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media, a leading U.S. based B2B lead generation company, helps global enterprises and emerging brands connect with verified audiences through first-party data, verified content engagement, and human verification. With zero outsourcing and people’s first approach, Vereigen Media ensures that global brands drive real engagement, achieve measurable outcomes, and maintain full compliance across every campaign.



Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: marketing@vereigenmedia.com

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

