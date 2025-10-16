Procurement Magazine Highlights the Impact of AI in Contract Management in New Special Report

The latest Special Report from BizClik’s Procurement Magazine explores the business impact of AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) - revealing measurable gains in efficiency, compliance, and strategic decision-making.

LONDON, UK – 16 October 2025 – Procurement Magazine, part of BizClik, has published its October Special Report, How AI Has Transformed Digital Contract Management ( which can be found on page 127) analysing how artificial intelligence is driving measurable returns across enterprise procurement.

The report examines the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence in contract lifecycle management (CLM), where automation is now central to efficiency, compliance, and strategic decision-making.

It features leading innovators such as Icertis, Palantir, and DocuSign, alongside research from The Hackett Group, which shows that CLM implementations can:

Boost contracting efficiency by 65%

Cut noncompliance costs by 80%

“Selecting the right CLM partner can unlock substantial benefits - from reduced cycle times to improved risk management - ultimately strengthening competitive advantage,” said Chris Sawchuk, Principal at The Hackett Group.

Other key insights include:

90% of procurement leaders are exploring or deploying AI agents to streamline operations (ProcureCon CPO Report 2025).



58% of leaders have implemented or plan to implement AI solutions (Gartner).

The report also identifies the Top 10 CLM Vendors of 2025, featuring companies such as LinkSquares, Sirion Labs, Agiloft, and Ironclad, who are all recognised for their leadership in automation and scalability.

Why It Matters

AI is now among procurement’s most transformative forces. The report outlines how CLM technology is evolving from a back-office tool to a strategic enabler, helping leaders forecast risk, optimise spend, and strengthen supplier performance.

Access the full report: Procurement Magazine – Special Report

( which can be found on page 127)





Get Involved in Future Reports

Procurement Magazine publishes monthly Special Reports spotlighting the companies, executives, and innovations shaping the future of procurement.

To feature your organisation or explore tailored sponsorship opportunities that align your brand with global industry leaders, contact the editorial team here.

About Procurement Magazine

Procurement Magazine , part of BizClik, connects the world’s leading procurement executives and enterprise decision-makers. As a global digital media platform, it delivers exclusive insights, news, and analysis through magazines, events, research reports, and demand generation services. Dedicated to advancing best practices and innovation, Procurement Magazine fosters collaboration and thought leadership across the global procurement community.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, supply chain, fintech, AI, and more.

Media Contact:

Izzy Hutchin, PR Executive, BizClik

izzy.hutchin@bizclikmedia.com