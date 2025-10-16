CEC Awards $3.99M to SolarAPP Foundation to Build Upon Clean Energy Permitting and Inspection Tools

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SolarAPP Foundation, the non-profit dedicated to lowering clean energy costs, today announced that it has been awarded a $3.99M grant from the CEC’s BRIDGE (California Energy Commission’s Bringing Rapid Innovation Development to Green Energy) 2024 program. BRIDGE supports innovative, clean energy technologies that benefit California ratepayers by improving grid reliability, reducing costs, and accelerating the state’s transition to 100% clean energy.

Today, SolarAPP+® (Automated Permit Processing) is a software tool for jurisdictions that automates the plan review process and issues permits to licensed contractors installing code-compliant residential solar and storage systems. Through the BRIDGE program, the CEC is funding the expansion of SolarAPP+ to modernize digital permitting and inspection systems that enable faster, safer, and more equitable deployment of solar, storage, and EV (electric vehicle) charging infrastructure.

Already in use by over 275 jurisdictions across California, the addition of artificial intelligence-enabled virtual inspections and automated permitting of residential EV chargers will expand SolarAPP’s impact and further its ability to drive down solar costs and expand equitable clean energy access to underserved and disadvantaged communities across California. These areas of focus are a natural extension of SolarAPP+’s current compliance checks and plan review processes.

EV Charging

This will follow the same solution as SolarAPP+, making it easier for homes adopting EVs to quickly and affordably install EV chargers. This will be accomplished by creating automated and instant plan review and permitting that takes into account utility ESR (Electrical Service Requirements), fire codes, and standards to ensure statewide compliance and efficiency.

Virtual Inspections

Building AI-supported, code-compliant virtual inspection tools that allow jurisdictions to conduct remote, asynchronous inspections is a major expansion. This capability enables an end-to-end offering that ensures code compliance from “as planned” to “as built.” Virtual inspections will go beyond basic photos from the job site, and employ AI-tools to check the quality of work. Jurisdictions benefit by having confidence in work quality. Installers benefit from increased confidence in clearing inspection the first time. Both benefit from saving time and money.

SolarAPP will work to provide training, documentation, and stakeholder engagement for building officials, installers, and utilities to support statewide adoption of these digital permitting and inspection tools. This project will lead to reduced permitting costs and delays and expand access to clean-energy savings for households and installers across the state.

“California is leading the way by investing in solutions that leverage technology in ways that make public services more effective and efficient, and accelerate the deployment of clean energy technologies,” said SolarAPP CEO, Matthew McAllister. “The California Energy Commission has championed programs that reduce the soft costs of clean energy, and we’re building on that momentum with this project. We’re grateful to the Commission for their support and leadership.”

The unanimous vote in favor of this grant that took place on October 8, 2025 marks the beginning of work to make these solutions a reality for a state advancing the next generation of clean-energy infrastructure through digital permitting and inspection modernization.

About SolarAPP

The SolarAPP Foundation is an independent, non-profit working to advance a clean energy economy through the development, and operation of, tools that create safe, automated and instantaneous permitting for solar, storage and other clean energy technologies. Developed in collaboration with local governments, the solar industry, and codes and standards bodies, the SolarAPP+ automated plan review software is used by jurisdictions across the country to transform complex permitting processes into simple, automated solutions that deliver instant permits in their communities. Learn more at gosolarapp.org .