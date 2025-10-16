Biologics Safety Testing Market to Rise at 13.64% CAGR, Soars USD 14.45 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biologics safety testing market size was valued at USD 4.03 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 14.45 billion by 2034, rising at a 13.64% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5843

Key Takeaways

Biologics safety testing industry poised to reach USD 4.03 billion in 2024.

Forecasted to grow to USD 14.45 billion by 2034.

Expected to maintain a CAGR of 13.64% from 2025 to 2034.

North America was dominant in the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years.

By product type, the kits & reagents segment led the global biologics safety testing market in 2024.

By product type, the instruments segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during 2025-2034.

By test type, the endotoxin tests segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

By test type, the sterility tests segment is expected to witness rapid expansion in the coming years.

By application, the monoclonal antibodies segment dominated the global biologics safety testing market in 2024.

By application, the cell & gene therapy products segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR in the studied years.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the biggest share of the market in 2024.

By end-user, the contract research & manufacturing organizations (CROs/CDMOs) segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during 2025-2034.

By technology, the traditional methods segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

By technology, the rapid microbiological methods segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the predicted timeframe.



What is the Biologics Safety Testing?

These types of testing support the verification of biologic products, like vaccines and gene therapies, and give information regarding safety, purity, and effectiveness by testing for contaminants, such as viruses, bacteria, and endotoxins. The biologics safety testing market is mainly fueled by the development of innovative therapies, including cell and gene therapies, stringent regulatory guidelines, and the growing outsourcing of safety testing to specialized firms. Nowadays, recent innovations comprise novel animal-free testing solutions for endotoxins, the growth of biosafety testing laboratories, and advancements in next-generation sequencing (NGS) and PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) to optimize speed, accuracy, and efficacy.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Key Metrics and Overview

Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.58 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 14.45 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 13.64 % Leading Region North America Share by 42% Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Test Type, By Application, By End User, By Technology, By Region Top Key Players Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma), Lonza Group AG, Eurofins Scientific SE, SGS S.A., WuXi AppTec, BioReliance (Merck subsidiary), Pace Analytical Services, LLC, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Promega Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Nelson Laboratories, LLC, TheraIndx Lifesciences, Stemcell Technologies Inc., Q2 Solutions (IQVIA Lab Subsidiary), GenScript Biotech Corporation, Vironova AB (electron microscopy-based virus detection), Clean Biologics (Naobios, Clean Cells)

What are the Major Drivers in the Biologics Safety Testing Market?

An expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, especially in vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and advanced cell and gene therapies, is a prominent driver for the rising demand for safety testing. Moreover, the globe is actively boosting R&D investment in life sciences is also fostering the development of newer and complex biologics that necessitate rigorous safety testing. Whereas, ongoing advances in testing approaches, such as automation, high-throughput screening, and AI, are enhancing effectiveness and accuracy.

What are the Key Drifts in the Biologics Safety Testing Market?

In September 2025, Carolina Molecular, a molecular testing services laboratory, and Astoriom, an expert in stability storage and biorepository services, partnered to offer feasible, integrated solutions for molecular testing and complete biospecimen storage.

In September 2025, Kriya Therapeutics secured an oversubscribed Series D funding round, with $320m, focused on fueling its gene therapy pipeline targeting chronic diseases.

What is the Crucial Challenge in the Market?

The biologics safety testing market encompasses complex and emerging regulatory frameworks, the inherent difficulty and diversity of biologics themselves, and the accelerated expenditure of advanced testing methods.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured a dominant share by 42% of the market. This market is primarily fueled by a rise in biopharmaceutical research and development (R&D), robust regulatory frameworks, and rapid technological breakthroughs. The biologics safety testing market is promoting the application of next-generation sequencing (NGS) for more accurate contaminant detection and the combination of bioinformatics and data analytics for better trend analysis.

For instance,

In September 2025, US-based Genomenon, a leading genomic intelligence company, partnered with Taiwan headquartered Compass Bioinformatics, aligning Genomenon's Mastermind FLEX Data into Compass Bioinformatics' innovative InheriNext platform for genetic disease diagnostics.



Download the single region market report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5843

What Made the Asia Pacific Grow Significantly in the Market in 2024?

In the prospective period, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness rapid expansion in the biologics safety testing market. The possession of strong government support and a large manufacturing base, with raised demand for advanced therapies, like cell and gene therapies, is impacting the ASAP market. Alongside China, South Korea, Japan, and India are booming their laboratories by adopting sophisticated robotics and automation to manage high-volume sample processing, with minimal human error, and enhancing efficacy.

For instance,

In June 2025, Korean pharmaceutical giant Chong Kun Dang made a 2.2 trillion won ($1.69 billion) investment to develop a cutting-edge biopharmaceutical R&D complex.





Biologics Safety Testing Market: US FDA-Approved Monoclonal Antibodies in 2025

Linvoseltamab (Lynozyfic) For adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Datopotamab deruxtecan (Datroway) For unresectable or metastatic, HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer. Telisotuzumab vedotin (Emrelis) For locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Clesrovimab (Enflonsia) For the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) lower respiratory tract disease in neonates and infants. Nipocalimab (Imaavy) For generalized myasthenia gravis.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Segmental Insights

By product type analysis

Which Product Type Led the Biologics Safety Testing Market in 2024?

By capturing a major share, the kits & reagents segment was dominant in the market in 2024. Specifically, ongoing developments of complex biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and cell and gene therapies, are boosting the segmental growth. As well as the market is exploring integrated sequencing and high-throughput screening, the wider emphasis on animal-free testing approaches, and the fuel for more sensitive and efficient reagents, like high-purity chemistries and extended-stability formulations.

On the other hand, the instruments segment is estimated to register rapid growth. PCR machines, endotoxin detection systems, biosafety cabinets, and automated microbial identification platforms are increasingly used in the market. The latest developments include automated systems for blood grouping and antibody testing, like the Galileo Echo and Echo Lumena, alongside new biological safety cabinets like the Thermo Scientific 1500 Series. Also, they are emphasizing AI-enabled solutions and prominent progress in the PCR method.

By test type analysis

Why did the Endotoxin Tests Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The endotoxin tests segment accounted for the dominating share of the biologic safety testing market in 2024. Recent advances are attributing rCR and rFC assays to facilitate more control, minimize interference, with extended sensitivity and specificity as compared to traditional Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL) tests.

In May 2025, the officially implemented the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) Chapter <86>, which involves the use of non-animal-derived recombinant reagents (rCR and rFC) for bacterial endotoxin testing.



Moreover, the sterility tests segment will expand rapidly during 2025-2034. Primarily, the globe is encouraging the adoption of faster, automated systems, like those applying nucleic acid amplification techniques (NAT) and ATP-bioluminescence. Inclusion of innovative other approaches, such as solid phase cytometry and Redberry technology, is also being validated to offer sterility test results in days rather than weeks.

By application analysis

Which Application Dominated the Biologics Safety Testing Market in 2024?

The monoclonal antibodies segment held the biggest revenue share of the market in 2024. Ongoing development of mAbs and their biosimilars, a rise in incidence of chronic diseases, stricter regulatory standards, and advances in testing technologies are fueling the adoption of these testing solutions. The market is shifting from traditional animal-based models to more effective, reliable, and ethical human-relevant methods.

Besides this, the cell & gene therapy products segment is predicted to register the fastest growth during 2025-2034. These kinds of products are highly prone to contamination from agents, such as mycoplasma and replication-competent viruses, making specialized testing vital for patient safety. The emergence of testing for residual host cell contamination, specifically HCDNA, employs sensitive techniques, such as Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), to ensure product safety.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

By end-user analysis

What Made the Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment held the largest revenue share of the biologic safety testing market. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Charles River Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Lonza, and Sartorius AG are widely involved in the development of new biologics, especially monoclonal antibodies and gene therapies, and the increasing demand for biosimilars. Advances in non-animal testing methods, including the Endosafe Trillium rCR cartridge from Charles River Laboratories, are assisting the global market expansion.

Moreover, the contract research & manufacturing organizations (CROs/CDMOs) segment will expand rapidly in the coming era. Mainly, numerous pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, particularly smaller ones, are fostering outsourcing these specialized services to CROs/CDMOs by omitting large capital investments and managing expenditures and complexity efficiently. Moreover, these organizations are providing end-to-end support from research and development through manufacturing and safety testing, in optimizing quality, consistency, and regulatory compliance.

By technology analysis

How did the Traditional Methods Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The traditional methods segment registered dominance in the biologics safety testing market in 2024. It mainly includes physical, chemical, and microbiological tests, like high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), sterility, endotoxin, and host cell protein testing. Day by day, the market is focusing on rapid, more sensitive, and comprehensive methods, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), advanced cell-based assays, and mass spectrometry, in detecting a wide range of impurities and contaminants with higher accuracy.

However, the rapid microbiological methods segment is estimated to expand at a rapid CAGR. Current efforts in advancing spectroscopy (light scattering, spectral photometry), DNA-based techniques like PCR, and flow cytometry for the detection of microbial contamination quicker than traditional methods are impacting the segment's progress. Technological developments are bolstering automated platforms for real-time monitoring, microfluidics, and lab-on-a-chip technologies for miniaturized testing, and enhanced endotoxin testing using recombinant lysates.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

Recent Developments in the Biologics Safety Testing Market

In October 2025, Nelson Labs, a Sotera Health company, unveiled RapidCert, a new, faster biological indicator (RBI) sterility service using a combination of traditional BIs and rapid microbiological methods (RMMs).

In October 2025, Celltrion, Inc. launched AVTOZMA (tocilizumab-anoh) intravenous (IV) formulation is now available to patients in the United States.

In October 2025, Qkine, Ltd., a specialist bioactive protein manufacturer, launched its Cell Therapy Grade proteins, created to assist the stricter requirements of cell therapy research, process development, and GMP manufacturing.



Biologics Safety Testing Market Key Players List

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma)

Lonza Group AG

Eurofins Scientific SE

SGS S.A.

WuXi AppTec

BioReliance (Merck subsidiary)

Pace Analytical Services, LLC

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Promega Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Nelson Laboratories, LLC

TheraIndx Lifesciences

Stemcell Technologies Inc.

Q2 Solutions (IQVIA Lab Subsidiary)

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Vironova AB (electron microscopy-based virus detection)

Clean Biologics (Naobios, Clean Cells)

Download the Competitive Landscape market report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5843

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Kits & Reagents

Endotoxin detection kits

Mycoplasma detection kits

Residual DNA/protein detection reagents

Instruments

qPCR systems, ELISA readers, biosensors

By Test Type

Endotoxin Tests (LAL / Recombinant Factor C)

For pyrogen detection in injectable biologics

Mycoplasma Tests

PCR-based and culture-based

Sterility Tests

Residual Host Cell Protein & DNA Detection

Bioburden Testing

Adventitious Virus Detection

Cell Line Characterization & Genetic Stability

Toxicity Testing (in vitro and in vivo)

By Application

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant Proteins

Cell & Gene Therapy Products

Blood Products & Plasma-Derived Therapies

Tissue-Engineered Products

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research & Manufacturing Organizations (CROs/CDMOs) (Fastest Growing)

Academic & Research Institutions

Government & Regulatory Laboratories

By Technology

Traditional Methods (Culture-based, LAL)

Rapid Microbiological Methods (PCR, ELISA, biosensors)

Cell-Based Assays

Chromatographic & Electrophoretic Techniques

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) for adventitious agents



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5843

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest