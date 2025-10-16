BeyondTrust Named a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management for Seventh Consecutive Year; Positioned Highest for Ability to Execute

BeyondTrust positioned highest for Ability to Execute, combined with its Completeness of Vision, contributed to its position as a Leader in this year’s report

We believe placement in the Leaders Quadrant reflects BeyondTrust’s identity-first approach to protecting Paths to Privilege™ across hybrid, multicloud, and AI-driven environments





ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the global leader in identity security protecting Paths to Privilege™, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management. BeyondTrust is positioned as a Leader for the seventh consecutive edition of the report and is positioned highest of all vendors in its Ability to Execute, which evaluates vendors on offering (product) strategy, innovation, and market understanding, among other criteria.

For complimentary access to the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for PAM, please visit: https://www.beyondtrust.com/resources/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-pam.

“At the heart of every breach is an attacker who compromises the right identity or entitlement with the right access. As identity has become the new perimeter, spanning people, machines and now, AI, organizations need the ability to reduce privilege risk, while at the same time enabling the business,” said Janine Seebeck, CEO at BeyondTrust. “We are proud to once again be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in their Magic Quadrant for PAM, and to continue to provide our customers with the industry’s most complete identity security platform for the AI era and beyond.”

BeyondTrust believes the rapid proliferation of autonomously operating agentic AI systems that may provision access, interact with infrastructure, and make decisions reinforces the importance of privilege-centric identity security. BeyondTrust proactively secures the invisible layers of access, including secrets and machine identities. The company’s recently expanded Secrets Insights capability, within its Identity Security Insights® solution, illuminates and mitigates risks across hybrid and multicloud environments, including unmanaged API keys, service account credentials, tokens, and more.

This recognition follows BeyondTrust’s recent introduction of the industry’s first production-ready identity security controls for agentic AI, which BeyondTrust believes underscores its ability to rapidly execute on emerging challenges with leading-edge innovation. Earlier this year, BeyondTrust was also named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Privileged Identity Management Solutions, Q3 2025. BeyondTrust was recognized in the report for “exceptional vision” that “centers on an identity-first security strategy.” In addition, the company was named a Leader in the 2025 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Enterprise Secrets Management and praised for effectively securing both human and non-human identities at enterprise scale.

To address identity security challenges, BeyondTrust offers its free Identity Security Risk Assessment, now expanded to provide immediate visibility into agentic AI risks, available here: https://www.beyondtrust.com/products/identity-security-insights/assessment.

Gartner Disclaimers

GARTNER® does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, By Michael Kelley, etc., October 2025).

GARTNER® is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner® and Magic Quadrant™ are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the global identity security leader protecting Paths to Privilege™. Our identity-centric approach goes beyond securing privileges and access, empowering organizations with the most effective solution to manage the entire identity attack surface and neutralize threats, whether from external attacks or insiders.

BeyondTrust is leading the charge in transforming identity security to prevent breaches and limit the blast radius of attacks, while creating a superior customer experience and operational efficiencies. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and our global ecosystem of partners.

Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

Follow BeyondTrust:

X: https://twitter.com/beyondtrust

Blog: https:// www.beyondtrust.com/blog

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/beyondtrust/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beyondtrust

For BeyondTrust:

Mike Bradshaw

Connect Marketing for BeyondTrust

P: (801) 373-7888

E: mikeb@connectmarketing.com