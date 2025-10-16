The 2025 Chongqing Industrial Ecology Conference for High-Quality Development of Food and Agricultural Product Processing Held; China's Mountain City Chongqing Pushes Agricultural Products to Go Global

CHONGQING, China, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Chongqing Industrial Ecology Conference for High-Quality Development of Food and Agricultural Product Processing was held on October 16, unveiling the 2025 list of top 100 premium products of local specialties in the municipality.

The release marks a new phase in building the brand of Chongqing's specialty agricultural products and serves as a key step for Chongqing to advance agricultural modernization and boost the rural revitalization strategy.

As a major international exchange hub in central and western China, Chongqing has actively promoted its specialty agricultural products to the global market by hosting the Western China (Chongqing) International Agricultural Products Fair and participating in international exhibitions.

At the recently concluded 22nd Western China (Chongqing) International Agricultural Products Fair, 856 agricultural enterprises from 19 provinces showcased over 27,000 product varieties, with Chongqing's specialty agricultural products winning favor among international buyers.

A senior official from the Chongqing Municipal Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee noted that the selection of top 100 premium products is central to Chongqing's agricultural brand development efforts. By putting in place strict selection criteria and a long-term management mechanism, the city aims to foster 100 competitive specialty agricultural product brands within three years.

"We don't just pick quality products; we're building a full-industry-chain quality control system from production to sales," the official stressed. "Through unified brand identities, standardized production, and market-driven operations, we will raise the international recognition of Chongqing's specialty agricultural products."

The Fengdu spicy chicken industry is a case in point. Driven by brand development, it recorded 700 million yuan in sales in 2024, a 27% year-on-year growth, and created over 3,000 jobs. Sales are projected to surpass 2 billion yuan by 2027.

With the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative and the advancement of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic zone, Chongqing's agricultural sector is gaining new development momentum. A relevant official from the Chongqing Municipal Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee said that the city will further deepen supply-side structural reform in agriculture, promote integrated development across agricultural production, processing, distribution, and sales, and build an internationally influential system of agricultural product brands.

Going forward, Chongqing will strengthen ties with the global market to help more high-quality agricultural products go global. At the same time, it will leverage digital and intelligent technologies to upgrade traditional agriculture, improving both production efficiency and product quality, and bringing more premium Chongqing flavors to consumers around the world.

In this new era of global agricultural transformation, Chongqing is embracing openness and innovation to write a new chapter in the high-quality development of mountain-featured agriculture, and contribute Chongqing experience to the sustainable development of global agriculture.

Source: The 2025 Chongqing Industrial Ecology Conference for High-Quality Development of Food and Agricultural Product Processing