VALLOUREC : Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital

VALLOUREC

French limited liability company (société anonyme) with a Board of Directors

with share capital of € 4,768,147.86

Registered office: 12, rue de la Verrerie – 92190 Meudon, France

Registered on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register under n° 552 142 200

Meudon, October 16th, 2025

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights

and shares comprising the share capital

Article L. 233-8-II of the French Code de commerce and

Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)

Date Total number

of outstanding shares Theoretical total number of voting rights (1) Net total number

of voting rights (2) 30 September 2025 238 407 393 234 359 146 233 895 369 31 August 2025 238 391 214 234 359 146 233 880 662 31 July 2025 238 391 214 234 359 146 233 584 162 30 June 2025 238 391 214 234 359 146 233 321 151 31 May 2025 238 362 191 234 359 146 234 059 146 30 April 2025 238 358 136 234 253 093 234 253 093 31 March 2025 238 139 535 234 034 492 234 034 492 28 February 2025 238 084 623 233 993 941 233 993 941 31 January 2025 238 084 623 233 966 259 233 966 259 31 December 2024 238 084 623 233 917 225 233 917 225 30 November 2024 238 052 129 231 123 100 231 123 100 31 October 2024 238 052 129 231 051 893 231 051 893 30 September 2024 237 784 309 230 304 541 230 304 541 31 August 2024 237 784 309 230 244 702 230 244 702 31 July 2024 237 784 309 229 947 719 229 947 719 30 June 2024 237 271 828 229 877 070 229 769 402 31 May 2024 237 271 828 229 877 070 229 769 402 30 April 2024 237 271 828 229 877 070 229 769 402 31 March 2024 237 271 828 229 877 070 229 769 402 29 February 2024 237 271 828 229 877 070 229 769 402 31 January 2024 237 271 828 229 877 070 229 769 402 31 December 2023 237 271 828 229 877 070 229 769 402 30 November 2023 236 781 727 229 386 969 229 279 301 31 October 2023 236 781 727 229 386 969 229 279 301 30 September 2023 236 635 229 229 240 471 229 132 803 31 August 2023 236 619 061 229 240 471 229 132 803 31 July 2023 236 619 061 229 240 471 229 132 803 30 June 2023 235 532 187 229 240 471 229 132 803 31 May 2023 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116 30 April 2023 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116 31 March 2023 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116 28 February 2023 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116 31 January 2023 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116 31 December 2022 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116 30 November 2022 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116 31 October 2022 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116 30 September 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 779 545 31 August 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 779 545 31 July 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 779 545 30 June 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 779 502 31 May 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763 30 April 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763 31 March 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763 28 February 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763 31 January 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763 31 December 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763 30 November 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763 31 October 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763 30 September 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763 31 August 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763 31 July 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 714 160 30 June 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 914 031 31 May 2021 11 449 694 11 811 810 11 797 413 30 April 2021 11 449 694 11 811 772 11 790 691 31 March 2021 11 449 694 11 811 662 11 810 581 28 February 2021 11 449 694 11 809 473 11 808 392 31 January 2021 11 449 694 11 809 652 11 808 571 31 December 2020 11 449 694 11 810 456 11 809 375 30 November 2020 11 449 694 11 809 708 11 808 627 31 October 2020 11 449 694 11 809 929 11 808 848 30 September 2020 11 449 694 11 809 877 11 808 796 31 August 2020 11 449 694 11 792 317 11 791 236

(1) According to Art. 223- 11 of the AMF General Regulations the theoretical (or gross) number of voting rights is used on the basis of all shares with voting rights, including shares temporarily deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, liquidity contract treasury shares), but excluding shares which have no voting rights (preferred shares).

(2) The net number of voting rights (or voting rights “exercisable at a Shareholders’ Meeting”) is calculated by excluding shares without voting rights. It is provided for public information.

The by-laws of Vallourec contain a provision imposing an obligation to declare crossing thresholds in addition to those relating to legal thresholds.

This information is also available on the Vallourec website under “Regulated information”: https://www.vallourec.com/en/hub-finance/informations-reglementees

