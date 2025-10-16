Sibros Appoints Vijay Sharma as Chief Customer Officer to Accelerate Global Expansion and Software-Defined Vehicle Deployment

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sibros, the company behind the Deep Connected Platform for software-defined vehicles, today announced the appointment of Vijay Sharma as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). In this role, Vijay will lead global customer success, solution engineering, and customer programs to support Sibros’ rapidly growing customer base and expanding portfolio of connected vehicle solutions.

As OEMs and mobility innovators across passenger, commercial, two-wheel, and off-highway segments adopt Sibros’ platform, Vijay will oversee the successful implementation and deployment of core connected solutions, as well as next-generation Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) applications. Customers increasingly view Sibros as their strategic SDV partner, and under Vijay’s leadership, Sibros will further strengthen its capabilities not only for its Deep Connected Platform, but also across functional safety (FuSa), security, applications, systems, diagnostics, and electronic and electrical architecture—enabling end-to-end SDV partnerships. His leadership will ensure customers realize long-term value from over-the-air software management, data-driven operations, and compliance capabilities enabled by the Sibros stack.

Vijay brings nearly 20 years of global experience from FEV, where he served as Managing Director and Technical Director at FEV India, leading large-scale vehicle software, connectivity, and energy mobility programs across Indian and global customers. He is recognized for building high-performing international teams, aligning engineering with customer needs, and delivering complex programs on a global scale.

“Vijay’s combination of deep technical insight and customer-focused execution aligns perfectly with our mission to power the software-defined future of mobility,” said Hemant Sikaria, CEO of Sibros. “As we scale our solutions and support a broader range of OEMs worldwide, his leadership will ensure our customers can deploy, adopt, and evolve with confidence.”

As CCO, Vijay will guide the full customer lifecycle—from initial engagement through deployment and continuous improvement—bridging product, engineering, and business teams to drive successful outcomes.

“The industry is transitioning from one-time launches to continuously updatable, software-driven vehicles,” said Vijay Sharma. “Sibros is uniquely positioned to enable that shift, and I’m excited to help our customers around the world implement the platforms and programs needed to unlock their SDV strategies.”

Vijay holds a Master of Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and a Bachelor of Technology from Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur.

About Sibros

Sibros powers the connected vehicle ecosystem with a vertically integrated platform for full vehicle software updates, data logging, diagnostics, and remote commands—at scale. Trusted by global OEMs across two- and four-wheel, commercial, and off-highway segments, Sibros helps accelerate time to market, reduce recall risk, unlock post-sale revenues, and ensure regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.sibros.tech .