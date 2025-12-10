Greaves Electric Mobility Selects Sibros to Power Connected Experience for Ampere Electric Bike

SAN JOSE, Calif. and NOIDA, India, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sibros, a leader in Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) platforms, in collaboration with Greaves Electric Mobility, today announced the integration of Sibros’ Deep Connected Platform into its Ampere electric bike lineup.

This initiative will enable real‑time data logging, over‑the‑air (OTA) software enhancements, predictive maintenance, and secure OTA diagnostics—transforming the Ampere e‑bike into a smarter, more reliable, and future‑ready mobility solution.

By incorporating Sibros’ Deep Connected Platform, Ampere e‑bikes aim to benefit from scalable, cloud‑based connectivity, empowering riders and service teams with insights into usage patterns, battery health, and operational analytics. These enhancements are aimed at elevating overall ride experience, uptime, and ownership confidence.

“Your experience on the road is only as smart as what happens behind the scenes,” said Ram Rajappa, COO, Greaves Electric Mobility. “Our partnership with Sibros will help Ampere riders stay ahead of the curve, with the confidence that their bikes are continuously optimized and evolving with every ride.”

“Partnering with Greaves Electric Mobility to bring connected bike technology to India reflects our commitment to broadening the SDV ecosystem,” said Hemant Sikaria, CEO & Co-founder, Sibros. “Together, we’re bringing automotive-style intelligence to e‑bikes and redefining what the future of electric two‑wheelers can offer.”

About Sibros

Sibros is a global leader in Software‑Defined Vehicle (SDV) management solutions. Its Deep Connected Platform delivers full-vehicle OTA software updates, real-time data collection, predictive diagnostics, and AI-driven analytics, enabling automakers and EV brands to deliver intelligent, secure, and scalable digital vehicle services.

About Greaves Electric Mobility

Greaves Electric Mobility offers a complete suite of vehicles across electric two-wheeler (E-2W) and three-wheeler (3W) segments catering to both B2C and B2B customers for personal and commercial purposes. With a mission centered on accessible green transport, Greaves Electric Mobility is forging new paths to transform last-mile mobility.



