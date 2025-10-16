MCP Turns One: What It Means for AI and Your Business: BCC Research Webinar

Boston, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One year after the introduction of the Model Context Protocol (MCP), organizations worldwide are rethinking how AI interacts with data.

MCP - a framework that enables AI systems to access verified, contextual information securely — is now shaping the next phase of enterprise AI adoption.

To mark this milestone, Ryan Brothwell (Director of Marketing) and Scott Hall (Head of AI Product at BCC Research) will host a live fireside chat on November 12, 2025, titled “MCP Turns One: What It Means for AI and Your Business.”

The discussion will explore:

How MCP improves AI reliability and citation quality.





Real-world examples of MCP in use across industries.





The broader shift toward trusted, contextual AI systems.





Where MCP sits on the AI adoption curve — and what comes next.





“The first year of MCP has been about proving trust at scale,” said Brothwell. “We’ve seen AI outputs become more reliable, more transparent, and ultimately more useful for decision-makers.”

Event Date: November 12, 2025

Format: Live Online Fireside Chat

Register: https://www.bccresearch.com/aboutus/events

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.



For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.