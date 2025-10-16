JUST PUBLISHED: A Fun Journey Inside the Womb: Understanding Pregnancy for Kids

Charleston, SC, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cletus the Fetus is a delightful story that invites young readers into the whimsical world of a baby growing in his Mommy's tummy. Aimed at children expecting a sibling, this charming tale demystifies pregnancy in a fun and imaginative way. Through the eyes of Cletus, kids explore his cozy belly-room, filled with warm water and soft cushions, where he enjoys doing somersaults, napping on a placenta-pillow, and snacking through an umbilical cord straw. This engaging narrative not only entertains but also educates, making it a perfect read-aloud for families.



In Cletus the Fetus, children learn about the miracle of life before birth. Cletus shares his excitement about meeting his family and the adventures that await him outside. The story is infused with humor and curiosity, making it an engaging read for little ones who may be preparing for a new sibling.



Key themes include:

- The playful perspective of a baby in the womb

- Understanding pregnancy in a lighthearted manner

- Encouraging discussions about family dynamics

- Easing fears about welcoming a new sibling

- Celebrating the joy of life and family connections



Heidi DiSalvo, DO, MPH, FACOOG structures the narrative with a whimsical touch, saying, Cletus shows children that life begins with love and anticipation.



Join Cletus on this enchanting adventure and discover the magic of life before birth.



Cletus the Fetus is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Heidi DiSalvo, DO, MPH, FACOOG, is the author of Cletus the Fetus. Inspired by her pregnancies with her three children, she shares the joy of expecting a baby through this delightful story. Nicknamed Cletus before birth, her first son sparked her creativity. As an obstetrician, Heidi loves delivering babies and supporting families during this special time. She lives in sunny Florida with her husband, three children, and three playful dogs. Heidi's passion for storytelling and her medical expertise come together to create engaging tales for young readers, making learning about pregnancy fun and relatable.

Media Contact: Cletusfetus143@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Heidi DiSalvo, DO, MPH, FACOOG

