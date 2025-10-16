MICHELIN ANNOUNCES FULL ROLLOUT OF TREADEYE TECHNOLOGY ACROSS U.S. RETREAD NETWORK

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michelin, a global leader in tire innovation, is proud to announce the full deployment of TreadEye, a proprietary technology developed to enhance the retread process and deliver measurable value to fleets. After a period of phased implementation, TreadEye is now available across the Michelin Retread Technologies franchise network in the United States.

TreadEye is an industry-leading tread depth assessment tool that helps fleets maximize their tire investment—because every 32nd of an inch counts. The system accurately and consistently collects 1,200 measurement points, providing precise insights into tread wear and casing condition.

“TreadEye is a game-changer for our retread operations and for the fleets we serve,” said Nate Kirian, Vice President of Sales and Distribution, Commercial Business Lines for Michelin North America, Inc. “It’s a powerful example of how Michelin continues to innovate in ways that directly benefit our customers.”

Key benefits of TreadEye include identification of pull points by fleet location; maximization of rubber on the road by avoiding early pulls; helps in prevention of casing damage, helps reduce DOT violations, and downtime from late pulls; and improved efficiency in the tire removal process, directly impacting a fleet’s bottom line.

