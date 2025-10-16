SoundThinking Announces Revised Date for Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Date and Conference Call

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) (“SoundThinking” or the “Company”), a leading public safety technology provider, today announced a change to the scheduled date for the release of its third quarter 2025 financial results and conference call due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict. The earnings conference call will now take place on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time instead of the previously announced date of Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

SoundThinking will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter 2025 ended September 30, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through SoundThinking’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.soundthinking.com/. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-407-8029 (USA) or 1-201-689-8029 (International). The replay will be available via webcast through SoundThinking’s Investor Relations website.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 300 customers and has worked with approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company’s SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system; and PlateRanger™ powered by Rekor®, a leading ALPR solution. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

