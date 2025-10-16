Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of $28 Million Registered Direct Offering for its Client Yueda Digital Holding (NASDAQ: YDKG)

New York, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of a registered direct offering (the “Offering”) of approximately $28 million for its client Yueda Digital Holding (NASDAQ: YDKG) (the “Company”), a Web3 and digital-economy company with a focus on the long-term accumulation of mainstream cryptocurrencies.

Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, the Company has agreed to sell to certain investors an aggregate of 28,000,000 units (each a "Unit"), consisting of one ordinary share of the Company, par value $0.04 per share (the "Ordinary Shares"), and one warrant to purchase one Ordinary Share (each, a "Warrant"), at a purchase price of $1.00 per unit in a registered direct offering. Each of the Warrants will have an exercise price of $1.00 per Ordinary Share and be exercisable beginning on the date of the issuance date and ending on the six-month anniversary of the issuance date.

The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company were approximately $28 million.

Univest Securities, LLC acted as the sole placement agent.

The securities described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form F-3ASR (File No. 333-290419) which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 19, 2025 and automatically became effective upon filing. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting Univest Securities, LLC at info@univest.us, or by calling +1 (212) 343-8888.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the registered direct offering, together with the accompanying base prospectus, can be obtained at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Univest Securities, LLC

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, and wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-add service and focuses on building long-term relationships with its clients. As a prominent name on Wall Street, Univest has successfully raised over $1.5 billion in capital for issuers across the globe since 2019 and has completed approximately 100 transactions spanning a wide array of investment banking services in various industries, including technology, life sciences, industrial, consumer goods, etc. For more information, please visit: www.univest.us.

About Yueda Digital Holding

YDKG is a Web3 and digital-economy company with a focus on the long-term accumulation of mainstream cryptocurrencies, whether acquired through treasury allocations, strategic investments, or the proceeds of capital transactions. Its principal business activities include: (i) active treasury management of mainstream digital assets; (ii) exploration of compliant, risk-managed yield opportunities, such as staking, on-chain liquidity provision, and other conservative market activities (where permitted); (iii) selective investments and partnerships in Web3 infrastructure and applications; and (iv) advisory services for enterprises entering the digital-asset economy. YDKG operates with a compliance-first mindset and a security-by-design, aiming to compound long-term value while supporting the growth of open blockchain networks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Univest Securities LLC and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Univest Securities, LLC

Edric Guo

Chief Executive Officer

75 Rockefeller Plaza, Suite 18C

New York, NY 10019

Phone: (212) 343-8888

Email: info@univest.us