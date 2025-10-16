SGBX Subsidiary Olenox to Implement AI Algorithm to Streamline Wellsite Production and Operator Input

CONROE, Texas, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX), and its wholly owned subsidiary, Olenox Corp, a vertically integrated energy company, today announce the completion of Phase 1 of its intelligent wellsite monitoring system, leveraging the company’s Machfu gateway as its core technology. The system is designed to optimize wellsite operations through real-time, bi-directional monitoring and control — reducing lifting costs, site visits, and unnecessary energy consumption.

The AI-powered system utilizes a proprietary algorithm to analyze water-cut percentages and dynamically adjust pumpjack operations. By modulating pump speeds—or temporarily shutting down equipment to allow the reservoir to rebalance and minimize water coning—the platform aims to increase production efficiency while extending equipment life and improving sustainability.

Phase 2 of the project will involve full implementation on one of Olenox’s production pads. As part of this rollout, Olenox plans to launch a read-only webpage on its corporate site, giving shareholders the opportunity to observe the system’s performance in real time.

“This marks a major step forward in merging AI with traditional oilfield operations,” said Michael McLaren, CEO of Olenox Corp. “Our intelligent monitoring platform will help us make smarter, faster decisions at the wellsite—reducing costs, conserving energy, and setting a new standard for efficiency across our operations.”

About Olenox Corp

Olenox Corp is a vertically integrated energy company operating across three synergistic divisions—Oil and Gas, Energy Services, and Energy Technologies. The company acquires and optimizes underdeveloped oil and gas assets in Texas, Kansas, and Oklahoma while supporting field operations with specialized well services and proprietary enhanced-recovery technologies. Olenox’s integrated model drives efficiency, increases production, and unlocks value across the energy lifecycle, positioning the company to capture opportunities often overlooked by traditional operators.

About Machfu

Machfu helps companies comply with regulations and meet ESG goals with integrated solutions that let industrial operators focus on their core value and unique IoT needs. Machfu’s signature Industrial IoT Service provides customers with longer-range connectivity to the Machfu Gateway based on LoRa technology. The turnkey, fully managed, end-to-end service is flexible, fast to deploy, and cuts operating costs by 50 percent. For more information, visit: Machfu.com

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. For more information, visit https://www.safeandgreenholdings.com/ and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the Company’s Merger Agreement with NAHD, closing of such merger, the Company’s plans to leverage its existing facilities to support the combined company’s operations in the oil and gas industries. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to successfully complete the merger with NAHD, the timing to consummate the proposed acquisition, the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues, unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the acquisition, potential litigation relating to the acquisition that could be instituted against the parties to Merger Agreement or their respective directors, managers or officers, including the effects of any outcomes related thereto, the Company’s ability to successfully leverage its existing facilities to support its planned new operations for the combined entity in the oil and gas industries, the effect of government regulation, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

