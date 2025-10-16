New York, NY, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Capital Link today announced the publication of a new independent analysis examining LuxUrban Hotels Inc.’s compliance with New York State and City sales and occupancy tax requirements. The report, titled “They Got It Wrong,” reviews statutory law, audited filings, and relevant enforcement records covering the period 2020–2025.
The Capital Link’s analysis finds that LuxUrban’s New York tax position is consistent with applicable state and city law and enforcement outcomes. In particular, the report highlights that a substantial portion of taxable transactions were processed and remitted through third-party online travel agencies (OTAs), which—under New York law—are often responsible for collecting and remitting sales and occupancy taxes. The analysis further notes that LuxUrban’s filings and the City of New York’s settlement records are consistent with compliance and do not support recent claims of large unpaid-tax liabilities.
“Our objective is to bring clarity to a technical but important issue: whether the law, filings, and enforcement records support claims of significant unpaid taxes,” said a Capital Link spokesperson. “The independent evidence indicates compliance and suggests that some public narratives have overstated potential liabilities.”
The report also discusses the broader implications for hospitality tax reporting and investor information, stressing the importance of careful interpretation of filings and enforcement actions.
The full report, “They Got It Wrong: A Legal and Financial Analysis of LuxUrban Hotels’ Sales-Tax Compliance in New York,” is available at:
https://thecapitallink.com/reports/luxurban-tax-analysis
About The Capital Link
The Capital Link is an independent research firm delivering legal, financial, and policy analysis for investors, policymakers, and the public.
