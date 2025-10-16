Apollo Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Calico Silver Project Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Silver Corp. (“Apollo” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to announce that it has filed the independent technical report for the updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for the Calico Silver Project (“Calico” or the “Calico Project”).

The report titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Calico Silver Project, San Bernardino County, California, USA”, is dated October 16, 2025 (with an effective date of June 30, 2025) (the “Technical Report”). The Technical Report is available under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company’s website (www.apollosilver.com).

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects by Stantec Consulting Ltd. (“Stantec”) of Denver, Colorado. There are no material differences in the Technical Report from those results disclosed in the Company's press release dated September 4, 2025.

Highlights of the MRE announced on September 4, 2025, include:

New combined Measured and Indicated total of 55 million tonnes (“Mt”) at a grade of 71 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver (“Ag”) for a total of 125 million ounces (“Moz”) Ag (1) (2) 61% increase in tonnage and a 14% increase in Ag ounces representing an increase of 15 Moz contained Ag

Inferred total of 0.6 Mt at a grade of 26 g/t Ag for a total of 0.51 Moz contained Ag (1) (2)

Inaugural barite (“BaSO 4 ”) and zinc (“Zn”) resources are estimated as: Indicated: 36 Mt @ 7.4% BaSO 4 and 0.45% Zn for a total content of 2.7 Mt BaSO 4 and 354 million pounds (“Mlbs”) Zn (1) ( 2 ) Inferred: 17 Mt @ 3.9% BaSO 4 and 0.71% Zn for a total content of 0.65 Mt BaSO 4 and 258 Mlbs Zn (1) ( 2 )

”) and zinc (“Zn”) resources are estimated as: Gold (“Au”) ounces have increased by 86% in the Inferred category for a new total of 17 Mt at a grade of 0.25 g/t Au and total Au content of 0.13 Moz (1) ( 2 )

One single pit for all metals at the Waterloo deposit with a low strip ratio of 0.8:1

Updated Langtry MRE now includes 24 million tonnes at a grade of 73 g/t Ag for a total Ag content of 57 million ounces ( 1 ) (3)

The increased quantities of Ag and Au, the addition of two new critical minerals, and the larger single pit with low strip ratio have derisked the Calico Project

Sensitivity analyses show resiliency of the Ag resource to changes in metal price

Significant growth opportunities remain



(1) The 2025 MRE has been prepared by Derek Loveday, P. Geo., of Stantec Consulting Services Ltd., an independent Qualified Person, in co-operation with Mariea Kartick, P.Geo. (independent Qualified Person for drilling data QA/QC) and Johnny Marke P.G. (independent Qualified Person for resource estimation). CIM definitions are followed for classification of the mineral resource. The 2025 MRE was produced in conformance with NI 43-101. The 2025 mineral resource estimate has an effective date of June 30, 2025. Ounces are reported as troy ounces. No drilling was completed on the Waterloo Property and Langtry Property since the declaration of the 2023 MRE for Waterloo and 2022 MRE for Langtry. The 2025 MRE update accounts for changes in commodity prices, mining costs since 2022/2023, and barite testing of existing drill samples from the Waterloo Property. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that any mineral resource will be converted into a mineral reserve.



(2) For the Waterloo Property, a silver equivalent cut-off grade was calculated using the following variables: surface mining operating costs (US$2.8/st), processing costs plus general and administrative cost (US$26.5/st), Ag price (US$28/oz), BaSO4 price (US$120/t), Zn price (US$1.22/lb), Au price (US$2,451/oz), and metal recoveries (Ag 65%, Au 80%, BaSO4 85%, Zn 80%). For the Waterloo Property gold-only resources the Au cut-off grade was calculated using the above Au price, Au recovery and gold-only processing costs plus general and administrative cost (US$8.2/st).



(3) For the Langtry Property, a silver-only equivalent cut-off grade was calculated using the aforementioned Ag price, Ag recovery and silver-only processing costs plus general and administrative cost (US$24/st).





The 2025 MRE for the Waterloo Property comprises 125 Moz Ag in 55 Mt at an average grade of 71 g/t Ag (M&I categories), 0.51 Moz Ag in 0.60 Mt at an average grade of 26 g/t Ag (Inferred category), 130,000 oz gold in 17 Mt at an average grade of 0.25 g/t gold (Inferred category), 2.7 Mt BaSO4 and 354 Mlbs Zn in 36 Mt at an average grade of 7.4 % BaSO4 and 0.45 % Zn (Indicated category), and 0.65 Mt BaSO4 and 258 Mlbs Zn in 17 Mt at an average grade of 3.9 % BaSO4 and 0.71 % Zn (Inferred category). The 2025 MRE for the Langtry Property comprises 57 Moz Ag in 24 Mt at an average grade of 73 g/t Ag (Inferred category).

ABOUT THE CALICO PROJECT

Location

The Calico Project is located in San Bernardino County, California, and comprises the adjacent Waterloo, Langtry and Mule properties, which total 8,283 acres. The Calico Project is 15 km (9 miles) east from the city of Barstow, 5 km (3 miles) from commercial electric power and has an extensive private gravel road network spanning the property.

Geology and Mineralization

The Calico Project is situated in the southern Calico Mountains of the Mojave Desert, in the south-western region of the Basin and Range tectonic province. This 15 km (9 mile) long northwest-southeast trending mountain range is dominantly composed of Tertiary (Miocene) volcanics, volcaniclastics, sedimentary rocks and dacitic intrusions. Mineralization at Calico comprises high-level low-sulfidation silver-dominant epithermal vein-type, stockwork-type and disseminated-style associated with northwest-trending faults and fracture zones and mid-Tertiary (~19-17 Ma) volcanic activity. Calico represents a district-scale mineral system endowment with approximately 6,000 m (19,685 ft) in mineralized strike length controlled by the Company. Silver and gold mineralization are oxidized and hosted within the sedimentary Barstow Formation and the upper volcaniclastic units of the Pickhandle formation along the contact between these units.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed, and approved by Derek Loveday, P.Geo., Johnny Marke P.G. and Mariea Kartick, P.Geo., from Stantec and are Qualified Persons independent of the Company. Mr. Loveday is a registered Professional Geoscientist in Alberta, Canada, and Mr. Marke is a registered Professional Geologist in Oregon, USA and both are responsible for the mineral resource estimation. Ms. Kartick is a registered Professional Geoscientist in Ontario, Canada, and is responsible for data QA/QC.

This news release has also been reviewed and approved by Isabelle Lépine, M.Sc., P.Geo., Apollo’s Director of Mineral Resources. Ms. Lépine is a registered Professional Geoscientist in British Columbia, Canada, and is not independent of the Company.

About Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo Silver is advancing one of the largest undeveloped primary silver projects in the US. The Calico Project hosts a large, bulk minable silver deposit with significant barite and zinc credits – recognized as critical minerals essential to the US energy and medical sectors. The Company also holds an option on the Cinco de Mayo Project in Chihuahua, Mexico, which is host to a major carbonate replacement (CRD) deposit that is both high-grade and large tonnage. Led by an experienced and award-winning management team, Apollo is well positioned to advance the assets and deliver value through exploration and development.

Please visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ross McElroy

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Email: info@apollosilver.com

Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128

